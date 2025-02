Ue pronta a ridurre i dazi sulle auto per evitare la guerra commerciale con gli Usa

Henry Ford once said: "Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success." These words resonate even more strongly today.



Tune in for my address @AEI on the 🇪🇺🇺🇸 economic relationship – the largest in the world.



🔴 https://t.co/QI2FZKWt9x pic.twitter.com/TkpvdSMYFQ