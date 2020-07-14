Condividi

Intesa-Ubi: Cattolica Assicurazioni aderisce all’Ops

La compagnia veronese spacca ufficialmente il patto di sindacato Car, schierato contro l’offerta – In precedenza, la Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia aveva lasciato la porta aperta all’adesione

Come azionista di Ubi Banca, Cattolica Assicurazioni aderisce all’offerta pubblica di scambio lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo sulle azioni dell’istituto di credito bergamasco. Lo ha deciso lunedì sera all’unanimità il Consiglio d’amministrazione della compagnia assicurativa, che si è riunito sotto la presidenza di Paolo Bedoni. Il board ha stabilito che la strada dell’adesione fosse la più conveniente per Cattolica “alla luce sia delle autorizzazioni di vigilanza ottenute dall’offerente, sia del comunicato dell’emittente, sia ancora dell’andamento del mercato”, si legge in una nota della compagnia assicurativa veronese.

Cattolica Assicurazioni ha in portafoglio circa l’1% del capitale di Ubi Banca e aderisce al patto di sindacato “Comitato azionisti di riferimento” (Car), che controlla il 19% della Banca e da subito si è schierato contro l’operazione. “La scelta di Cattolica appare essere probabilmente una scelta motivata da ragioni che non sono comuni a quelli della generalità degli azionisti di Ubi Banca”, commentano fonti vicine al Car, secondo quanto riportato da Il Sole 24 Ore.  

D’altra parte, a incrinare il fronte del patto di sindacato ci aveva già pensato lo scorso 2 luglio un azionista di peso nel capitale di Ubi come la Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia: “Come Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia, siamo disponibili a valutare e studiare i termini dell’offerta lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi, di cui siamo soci – aveva detto lo storico presidente della Fondazione, Aldo Poli – Ciò che ci interessa è la tutela del territorio e la valorizzazione dell’investimento della Fondazione”.

La Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia controlla il 4,96% di Ubi Banca lascia quindi aperta la porta all’adesione all’Ops e quindi nei prossimi giorni potrebbe seguire le orme di Cattolica Assicurazioni.

Il periodo di adesione all’offerta pubblica di scambio – concordato da Intesa Sanpaolo con Borsa Italiana – è iniziato alle 8.30 del 6 luglio e terminerà alle 17.30 del 28 luglio.

