Intesa-Ubi: si incrina il fronte del No all’Ops

Con una mossa a sorpresa, la Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia si è detta disponibile a valutare l’offerta lanciata da Intesa su Ubi – Il patto Car rischia quindi di spaccarsi – Si riunisce il Cda

Giornata cruciale per Ubi Banca e il destino dell’Ops lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo. La Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia, azionista di peso nel capitale di Ubi con una quota del 4,986%, scende in campo nella battaglia sull’offerta pubblica di acquisto promossa da Intesa Sanpaolo sul 100% dell’istituto bergamasco. E lo fa con una mossa a sorpresa: secondo quanto riporta Il Sole 24 Ore, infatti, l’ente pavese si è detto disponibile a valutare a 360 gradi l’Ops lanciata da Cà de Sass su Ubi (il periodo di adesione avrà inizio alle 8.30 di lunedì 6 luglio e terminerà alle 17.30 di martedì 28).

I fari sono dunque puntati sulla riunione del Cda di Ubi, in programma per oggi 3 luglio, che dovrà rivedere il Piano industriale 2022 presentato pochi mesi fa ma prima del lancio dell’Ops di Intesa.

“Come Fondazione Banca del Monte di Lombardia – ha detto giovedì lo storico presidente, Aldo Poli – siamo disponibili a valutare e studiare i termini dell’offerta lanciata da Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi, di cui siamo soci. Ciò che ci interessa è la tutela del territorio e la valorizzazione dell’investimento della Fondazione”.

Parole tanto più significative perché arrivano alla vigilia della riunione del Cda di Ubi che – con ogni probabilità – bollerà come “ostile” l’offerta di Intesa.

Se la Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia scegliesse di aderire all’Ops, spaccherebbe il fronte del Comitato azionisti di riferimento, che controlla il 19% di Ubi e da subito si è detto contrario all’offerta.

Abbiamo dato l’incarico all’advisor SocGen – ha continuato Poli – che ci dirà se i termini di questo scambio sono favorevoli o meno. Dopo di che, faremo le nostre valutazioni”. Tempi? Una settimana per il verdetto finale.

Intanto, fonti vicine al patto di consultazione Car tra gli azionisti storici di Ubi Banca commentano con freddezza l’intervista al Sole 24 Ore del Presidente della Fondazione Banca Monte di Lombardia: “Si rimanda alla giornata di domani (oggi, ndr), e a eventuali sviluppi dell’offerta, per ulteriori valutazioni”.

Al di là delle dinamiche interne al capitale di Ubi, resta sullo sfondo l’incognita del giudizio Antitrust, che dovrebbe arrivare nella seconda metà di luglio e rappresenta l’ultimo via libera istituzionale necessario a dare efficacia all’offerta.

Se tutto andrà come previsto, Intesa prevede di pagare il dovuto e chiudere l’Ops su Ubi il 3 agosto.

