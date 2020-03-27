Condividi

Fca Bank e Leasys donano 130 auto all’Anpas

Le auto verranno fornite ai volontari per consegnare farmaci, pasti e beni di prima necessità ai cittadini in difficoltà e per favorire gli spostamenti del personale sanitario impegnato nell’emergenza nazionale.

FCA Bank e la sua controllata Leasys intervengono a sostegno della comunità colpita dalla diffusione del Covid-19, fornendo un supporto concreto all’ANPAS, l’Associazione Nazionale Pubbliche Assistenze. Leasys ha messo a disposizione dei volontari 130 vetture appartenenti alla propria flotta, per aiutare a contrastare l’emergenza sanitaria nazionale.

Grazie alla capillare rete di Leasys Mobility Store in Italia, i mille presidi delle associazioni iscritte all’ANPAS, impegnate su tutto il territorio nazionale, potranno contare su un valido sostegno nelle azioni quotidiane di consegna di farmaci, pasti e beni di prima necessità ai cittadini che non hanno la possibilità di spostarsi da casa. ANPAS avrà 130 auto a disposizione utili anche per la consegna di tamponi per gli ospedali e per spostare agevolmente personale impegnato nelle operazioni di sicurezza quali medici, infermieri, soccorritori e volontari.

“In momenti come questo, di grande sforzo da parte di tutti noi, ricevere l’aiuto concreto di FCA Bank e Leasys ci aiuta a portare avanti l’impegno non solo dal punto di vista operativo, per svolgere ancora meglio e in maniera ancora più efficace i nostri servizi, ma è anche e soprattutto un riconoscimento morale ed etico al nostro agire, che ci fa sentire davvero accomunati in questa emergenza” ha commentato Fabrizio Ernesto Pregliasco, Presidente Nazionale ANPAS. “A nome dei nostri centomila volontari, della nostra storia e delle comunità che andremo a servire, desidero ringraziare di cuore FCA Bank e i suoi preziosi collaboratori, che ci stanno fornendo il massimo appoggio per uscire quanto prima e più uniti da questo momento. Grazie”.

“Ringraziamo vivamente l’ANPAS e tutti i suoi volontari che ogni giorno si mettono al servizio della comunità con grande coraggio e altruismo. Speriamo davvero che queste vetture possano rappresentare un valido sostengo al loro generoso e prezioso operato”, ha affermato Giacomo Carelli, CEO di FCA Bank.

