Trieste in rivolta: l’Anac decapita il Porto, ma così si rovina l’Italia

Per presunti conflitti d’interesse l’Anac fa decadere Zeno D’Agostino, il Presidente stimato da tutti che aveva rilanciato il Porto di Trieste con grandi accordi internazionali: in sua difesa scendono in piazza i lavoratori e tutta la città – E’ assurdo che la burocrazia affondi così il presente e il futuro di Trieste.

Non è frequente che siano gli stessi lavoratori a proteggere un manager, persino protestando vivacemente contro la decisione di mandarlo via. Eppure è ciò che sta accadendo a Trieste, dove l’Anac, l’Autorità nazionale anti-corruzione, ha deciso che la nomina di Zeno D’Agostino come presidente del Porto va revocata. Un fulmine a ciel sereno che travolge una delle personalità più stimate della città giuliana: nominato nel 2016 dall’allora ministro Graziano Delrio, D’Agostino aveva rilanciato lo scalo marittimo triestino, consolidandoli tra i più grandi d’Europa, con 62 milioni di tonnellate movimentate e il primato di primo terminal petrolifero del Mediterraneo e ferroviario d’Italia.

Inoltre il presidente dell’Autorità portuale era stato protagonista dell’operazione della Nuova Via della Seta, che avrebbe fatto di Trieste un hub di scambi commerciali a livello internazionale, collegando l’Italia alla Cina ma anche al resto d’Europa attraverso accordi con l’Ungheria, la Germania e i porti del Nord Europa, oltre che attirando gli investimenti di mezzo pianeta, russi compresi. L’Anac però non vuole sentire ragioni: per l’anti-corruzione D’Agostino è “colpevole” di essere già alla presidenza di Trieste terminal passeggeri, società turistica e crocieristica detenuta per il 40 per cento dall’Autorità portuale. Poco importa se quella carica fosse in realtà di rappresentanza, svolta a titolo gratuito e senza effettivi poteri gestionali.

Per Anac le regole sono regole, a discapito dell’eccellente lavoro di D’Agostino, riconosciuto da tutta la città e dagli stessi portuali che in queste ore sono in agitazione (da quando è in carica ne sono stati assunti altri 300): hanno bloccato moli e container, al grido di “Qui non entra e non esce nessuno. Non ci muoviamo di un centimetro finché D’Agostino non torna presidente”.