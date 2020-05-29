SpaceX e Nasa ci riprovano: sabato il nuovo lancio

Dopo il fallimento di mercoledì a causa del maltempo il nuovo lancio è in programma per le 21.22 (ora italiana) del 30 maggio – Sarà il primo ad essere gestito da una compagnia privata

La Nasa e SpaceX ci riprovano. Sabato 30 marzo è in programma il lancio della Crew Dragon, la navetta della compagnia spaziale di Elon Musk – numero uno di Tesla – che dovrebbe riportare gli aeronauti americani in orbita partendo dal suolo americano e con un razzo tutto made in Usa.

Il lancio, inizialmente programmato per mercoledì 27 maggio, è fallito a pochi minuti dalla partenza a causa del maltempo, lasciando l’amaro in bocca agli osservatori di tutto il mondo. “Inevitabile”, hanno commentato in molti: per effettuare un lancio le condizioni devono essere perfette e il 27 maggio i valori dei campi elettrici in superficie e delle formazioni di cumulonembo sulla zona del lancio e il pericolo fulmini avrebbero messo a serio rischio la buona riuscita dell’operazione che è stata dunque riprogrammata per le 21.22 (ora italiana) di sabato 30 maggio.

Flickr Nasa Kennedy

Sarà un momento storico. Non solo perché dopo nove anni gli Usa potrebbero finalmente mettere fine al monopolio dell’agenzia spaziale russa Roscosmos, ma anche e soprattutto per che quello di sabato sarà il primo lancio ad essere gestito da una compagnia spaziale privata, la SpaceX, che per la prima volta nella sua (recente) storia porterà degli uomini a bordo dei propri razzi. In caso di buona riuscita, quest’operazione potrebbe mutare radicalmente il futuro dei viaggi aerospaziali mondiali.

“Questo è un momento unico in cui tutti gli americani possono fermarsi un attimo e guardare il Paese che realizza nuovamente qualcosa di sbalorditivo“, aveva detto l’amministratore capo della Nasa, Jim Bridenstine, nell’ultima conferenza stampa a poche ore dal lancio. “Questa sala ora è quasi vuota”, ha detto riferendosi alle misure anti-Covid, “ma per questa occasione avremmo voluto vederla piena di giornalisti e appassionati dello spazio”.