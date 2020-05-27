Condividi

Green bond: Asja Ambiente incassa nuove risorse

| di | 0

Il Fondo di coinvestimento Anthilia Bit IV ha sottoscritto 1 milione. Si tratta della seconda tranche del green bond da 40 milioni emesso lo scorso dicembre dalla società energetica torinese – Il titolo avrà scadenza il 29 giugno 2027, un tasso del 5,75%ed è finalizzato alla produzione di biometano e compost

Green bond: Asja Ambiente incassa nuove risorse

Asja Ambiente Italia, società energetica piemontese impegnata in mezzo mondo è soddisfatta. Il suo green bond per progetti di trattamento rifiuti solidi urbani (Forsu) è stato sottoscritto per un milione di euro dal fondo di coinvestimento Anthilia BIT IV Co-Investment Fund. Il bond avrà scadenza il 29 giugno 2027, un tasso del 5,75% e un rimborso amortizing con ammortamento a partire da luglio 2022.

Asja gestisce impianti per la produzione di energia elettrica e biometano da fonti rinnovabili e a dicembre ha emesso green bond per un valore nominale complessivo di 40 milioni di euro, che nello stesso mese hanno ottenuto sottoscrizioni per 21,5 milioni (quella sottoscritta da Anthilia è la seconda tranche).

La società torinese ha tre impianti operativi e due in costruzione. Nel 2019 ha registrato ricavi pari a circa 70,8 milioni di euro. I capitali freschi saranno tutti a supporto del piano di sviluppo per altri impianti per la produzione di biometano e compost di frazione organica.

“Oggi più che mai l’energia rappresenta uno dei comparti che può maggiormente contribuire alla ripresa economica. Ringrazio Anthilia per la nuova sottoscrizione che oltre a consolidare la nostra collaborazione è anche una bella conferma di fiducia su quanto stiamo facendo”, ha commentato il presidente di Asja, Agostino Re Rebaudengo.

“Quello della sostenibilità ambientale è un tema che ci sta molto a cuore: un parametro imprescindibile per orientare le strategie di investimento ed Asja Ambiente ha saputo distinguersi per lo spirito innovativo e le tecnologie all’avanguardia”, ha detto Giovanni Landi, amministratore delegato di Anthilia Capital Partners.

Riconoscimenti reciproci per un settore che attrae denaro fresco. Preoccupa certamente lo scenario del dopo Covid, ma bisogna tenere presente le più recenti osservazioni sulle obbligazioni energetiche. I green bond sono la vera cartina di tornasole per chi intende sostenere la finanza verde. Un mercato dinamico, diviso tra Europa, Usa e Cina, influenzato dalle scelte politiche di governi che colpevolmente credono poco o niente nelle fonti non inquinanti.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta