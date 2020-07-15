Condividi

Apple batte la Commissione Ue: ricorso vinto sul caso Irlanda

| di | 0

Il Tribunale Ue ha accolto il ricorso di Cupertino contro la decisione di Bruxelles che imponeva a Dublino di recuperare dalla società 13 miliardi di euro di imposte non pagate

Apple batte la Commissione Ue: ricorso vinto sul caso Irlanda

Svolta clamorosa nel contenzioso fiscale che vede opposti Apple e Bruxelles. Il Tribunale Ue ha accolto il ricorso del colosso di Cupertino contro la decisione della Commissione europea sull’accordo fiscale preventivo (fiscal ruling) concesso dall’Irlanda alla società della Mela. I giudici comunitari hanno quindi dato ragione al gruppo statunitense, annullando la decisione dell’Esecutivo comunitario.

Secondo il Tribunale, infatti, “la Commissione non ha dimostrato in misura sufficiente dal punto di vista del diritto l’esistenza di un vantaggio” anticoncorrenziale nell’accordo fra Dublino e Apple.

Il caso risale all’estate del 2016, quando la Commissione chiese all’Irlanda di farsi restituire 13 miliardi di euro da Apple per il mancato pagamento di imposte nel periodo 2003-2014.

Nel dettaglio, secondo Bruxelles, fra il 1991 e il 2007 la società americana aveva sottoscritto una serie di accordi fiscali con Dublino classificabili come aiuti di Stato illegali. Grazie a queste intese, Apple era arrivata a pagare appena lo 0,005% di imposte sui profitti, ovvero 50 euro su ogni milione di utile.

Secondo le prime accuse, formulate nel 2014, l’Irlanda aveva aggirato le leggi fiscali internazionali per agevolare le vendite di Apple nel continente, garantendole un’aliquota fiscale inferiore all’1%, contro il 12,5% previsto nel Paese. Il tutto grazie al meccanismo del “double Irish”, che fino al gennaio del 2015 ha permesso alle multinazionali di abbattere le tasse sui profitti registrati in tutta Europa (pratica peraltro ancora in vigore, anche se con altri stratagemmi). In cambio, Cupertino ha assicurato il mantenimento dell’occupazione nella Repubblica d’Irlanda: solo nella città di Cork (120mila abitanti), la Mela dava lavoro a 5.500 persone, circa un quarto di tutti i suoi dipendenti in Europa.

La stangata da 13 miliardi, insomma, non prevedeva neanche un euro di sanzioni: si trattava semplicemente di tasse che l’Irlanda, violando il diritto europeo, aveva permesso a Apple di non pagare.

Questo, almeno, era quanto stabilito dalla Commissione quattro anni fa. Ora però il Tribunale Ue ha ribaltato la decisione, infliggendo all’Esecutivo di Bruxelles una sconfitta di portata storica.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta