Mes: il tasso è negativo sulla scadenza 7 anni

Secondo un’analisi pubblicata dallo stesso Mes, per 11 paesi il tasso sarebbe negativo sul prestito a 7 anni – Condizioni convenienti soprattutto per Grecia, Cipro e Italia

Chiedere soldi i prestito al Mes, il Meccanismo Europeo di stabilità, dal punto di vista dei costi potrebbe essere più conveniente che chiederli al mercato ricorrendo ai bond nazionali. Secondo uno studio pubblicato dallo stesso Mes infatti, per 11 Paesi, compresa l’Italia, sulla scadenza settennale i tassi sarebbero addirittura negativi, mentre sui 10 anni, sarebbero comunque inferiori a quelli garantiti dai bond.

Scendendo nei dettagli, sui 7 anni, l’Italia al 26 maggio si indebitava all’1,34% mentre un prestito al Mes avrebbe un tasso negativo: -0,07% (con tassi negativi, in altre parole, si riceve un rimborso). Per quanto riguarda invece un prestito con scadenza 10 anni, emettendo un bond nazionale l’Italia si ritroverebbe un tasso all’1,64%, mentre col prestito del Mes si scenderebbe allo 0,08%. 

“Il tasso negativo sul nostro prestito significa che i Paesi che lo utilizzeranno riceveranno un pagamento, saranno pagati per indebitarsi: e questo è positivo per i cittadini, per i contribuenti, perchè riduce la pressione fiscale. Questo rende questa linea di credito molto attraente», ha spiegato il direttore finanziario del Mes, Kalin Anev Janse.

Per i titoli a 7 anni a beneficiare dei tassi più convenienti sarebbe soprattutto la Grecia, seguita da Cipro e dall’Italia. Sulla stessa barca anche Spagna, Portogallo, Malta, Slovenia, Slovacchia, Lettonia, Lituania e Irlanda. Per un prestito a 10 anni, i benefici maggiori andrebbero nuovamente alla Grecia, seguita da Italia, Cipro, Portogallo, Slovenia, Malta, Lituania, Lettonia, Irlanda. “Nelle attuali condizioni di mercato, per alcuni Paesi il risparmio sui costi potrebbe raggiungere i 6 miliardi di euro per i 10 anni”, conclude l’analisi del Mes.

L’Italia per il momento non ha ancora deciso se sfruttare le potenzialità del Mes oppure no. Rispondendo a una domanda dei giornalisti, il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, ha affermato: “Chiederemo di partecipare al progetto Sure, dove ci verranno destinati una ventina di miliardi da destinare agli ammortizzatori sociali. Parteciperemo al progetto Bei. Per quanto riguarda il Mes, sono abbastanza testardo e non cambio idea dall’oggi al domani: quando avremo tutti i regolamenti li studierò e li porterò in parlamento. E con il Parlamento decideremo“. 

“Siccome sembrano soldi regalati, ricordiamo a tutti quanti che è un prestito. Quando c’è un prestito, molto dipende da utilità e convenienza, dalle condizioni che vengono fatte”, ha concluso il premier che fa finta di non percepire la convenienza sulle cifre e sull’effettivo risparmio per lo Stato.

