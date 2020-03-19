Intesa Sanpaolo premia chi lavora nelle filiali: più ferie

I sei giorni supplementari saranno fruibili dalla fine dell’emergenza Coronavirus sino al 30 novembre 2020, e in parte saranno monetizzabili in alternativa.

Sei giornate di ferie aggiuntive, rispetto a quanto previsto da legge e contratto collettivo, fruibili dalla fine dell’emergenza Coronavirus sino al 30 novembre 2020, e in parte monetizzabili (3 giorni). E’ questo il premio che Intesa Sanpaolo vuole riconoscere a tutti i suoi lavoratori che in queste settimane complicatissime lavorano in filiale per assicurare i servizi al pubblico oppure che svolgono attività che non permettono il ricorso allo smart working. “Prendiamo atto del grande senso di responsabilità dimostrato in questa fase di straordinaria complessità dalle persone della banca”, dice una nota. Laddove non fruite (per un massimo di 3 giorni) queste ferie saranno convertibili in soldi, con un beneficio massimo complessivo di circa 25 milioni di euro.

“Noi di Intesa Sanpaolo non abbiamo mai sottovalutato l’emergenza – ha tenuto a dire il CEO Carlo Messina -. La priorità assoluta è la sicurezza di tutte le nostre persone. Per questo abbiamo attuato con immediatezza, e in vasta scala, tutte le misure possibili per lavorare da casa. Allo stesso tempo stiamo assicurando l’assistenza alla clientela con la massima flessibilità, garantendo tutti i servizi a distanza, per permettere ai nostri clienti di vedere soddisfatte le loro esigenze rimanendo a casa”.

“Alle persone che lavorano nella rete territoriale, così come a tutte le nostre persone, va un ringraziamento speciale per come, anche nell’emergenza, stiamo assicurando la vicinanza della banca alle famiglie e alle imprese. Ancora una volta la forza delle persone di Intesa Sanpaolo si conferma come un’eccellenza nel panorama del Paese”, ha concluso Messina.