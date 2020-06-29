Condividi

Autogrill antivirus: un’app per prenotare il take-away

My Autogrill è in via di sperimentazione nelle aree di Brianza Sud e di San Giuliano Ovest, ma da metà luglio sbarcherà in 45 punti vendita autostradali – Ecco come funziona

In previsione degli spostamenti di massa per le vacanze estive, Autogrill introduce una serie di novità che modificheranno le abitudini di viaggio degli italiani. Da metà luglio, per limitare il rischio di contagi da Covid-19, in diversi punti vendita del gruppo si potrà mangiare e bere all’aperto e – soprattutto – evitare di mettersi in fila.

Il segreto è nella nuova app My Autogrill, che permette di individuare l’area di sosta più vicina grazia alla geolocalizzazione e di effettuare gli acquisti direttamente online. Una volti giunti sul posto, non rimane che ritirare il pacchetto già pronto e consumarlo dove si vuole.

Per chi invece non vuole programmare la sosta ma scegliere dove fermarsi in modo estemporaneo, saranno a disposizione dei Qr code. Dopo aver parcheggiato, si inquadra il codice con il telefono per accedere all’app e si ordina. In questo modo il personale di Autogrill sa che i clienti si trovano già all’esterno della struttura e preparano l’ordine più rapidamente. Quando il cibo o il caffè è pronto, il telefono da cui è partita la richiesta riceve una notifica e il cliente può entrare a ritirare il sacchetto, limitando al minimo indispensabile la sua permanenza all’interno del negozio.

My Autogrill è in via di sperimentazione nelle aree di Brianza Sud e di San Giuliano Ovest, ma da metà luglio sbarcherà in 45 punti vendita autostradali.

“Il Covid-19 ci ha ridotto del 90% il traffico nei nostri punti vendita – spiega Andrea Cipolloni, amministratore delegato Europe di Autogrill – ma ci ha anche spinto a immaginare nuovi modelli di business, e uno di questo, ovviamente è stato il take away”.

A metà mattina il titolo in Borsa di Autogrill cede quasi il 2%, a 4,622 euro, mentre il Ftse Italia Mid Cap lascia sul campo lo 0,3%. Nella media degli ultimi sei mesi, le azioni della società controllata dalla famiglia Benetton hanno più che dimezzato il proprio valore (-51%).

