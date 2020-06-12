Ubi: accordi per nuova sede a Milano e vendita immobili

Ubi ha acquisito il 100% del Fondo Immobiliare Porta Nuova Gioia, gestito da Coima Sgr che possiede un’immobile in Via Melchiorre Gioia 22 a Milano e ha ceduto altri 7 immobili realizzando una plusvalenza di 54 milioni

Ubi Banca ha perfezionato con Coima Sgr e con alcuni investitori istituzionali diversi accordi immobiliari che rientrano nel progetto di riorganizzazione logistico-amministrativa del gruppo nella città di Milano.

Scendendo nei dettagli, la banca bergamasca ha acquisito da un investitore istituzionale il 100% del Fondo Immobiliare Porta Nuova Gioia, gestito da Coima Sgr, che possiede il progetto di sviluppo dell’area situata in Via Melchiorre Gioia 22 a Milano. L’istituto “provvederà a supportare il completamento della costruzione, atteso entro il 2021”, fa sapere Ubi in una nota.

La banca ha inoltre sottoscritto con investitori istituzionali diverse intese che prevedono la cessione da parte della banca di 7 immobili situati a Milano (in Via Monte di Pietà 5/7/9, Via Pellico 10/12, Via Boccaccio 2, Piazzale Zavattari 12, Piazza Borromeo 1, Corso Europa 16 e 20) e, contestualmente, ha stipulato con i rispettivi acquirenti i contratti di locazione degli immobili ceduti che consentiranno al gruppo Ubi di occupare gli stessi fino al trasferimento in Via Melchiorre Gioia.

“Per effetto della vendita degli immobili sopra indicati – spiega Ubi in una nota – il gruppo Ubi realizzerà una plusvalenza lorda finale di circa 54 milioni, che verrà in parte (circa il 30%) contabilizzata nei risultati del 2° trimestre 2020 e in parte in quelli del 3° trimestre 2020, in coerenza con le tempistiche di perfezionamento dei rogiti”.

Ulteriori benefici per il gruppo deriveranno dalla cessione di parte delle quote del Fondo Immobiliare Porta Nuova Gioia ad investitori istituzionali, prevista al completamento di dell’immobile in via Melchiorre Gioia, e dal contenimento dei costi operativi della nuova sede rispetto alle location attuali, pari a circa 5 milioni di euro annui.

“Con l’accentramento in MG22, il Gruppo UBI realizzerà un efficientamento degli spazi utilizzati sulla piazza di Milano di oltre il 36%, investendo in un immobile che si prefigge obiettivi di sostenibilità ambientale benchmark per il settore. Un ulteriore contributo indiretto, in termini di sostenibilità ambientale, sarà reso possibile attraverso la cessione dei 7 immobili che saranno oggetto di importanti progetti di riqualificazione”, conclude Ubi.