Stato d’emergenza: Governo verso proroga fino a 31 dicembre

Il premier Conte e il ministro Speranza avrebbero deciso di prorogare di altri 6 mesi lo stato d’emergenza – Stop all’ingresso in Italia da 13 Paesi

Il governo ha deciso di estendere lo stato d’emergenza, varato il 31 gennaio e in scadenza il 31 luglio, fino al 31 dicembre 2020. Lo hanno deciso, secondo quanto riporta il quotidiano La Stampa, il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, e il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza. Il motivo sarebbe il fatto che nel nostro Paese si continua a registrare un numero troppo elevato di nuovi contagi e di focolai.

L’obiettivo della proroga è permettere all’esecutivo di approvare misure urgenti come i Dpcm senza passare per il Parlamento. Inoltre, in condizioni di stato d’emergenza, la Protezione civile può acquistare mascherine e tutto ciò che occorre senza procedure di gara o concorsi. Proprio ieri il commissario Domenico Arcuri ha annunciato che per riaprire le scuole agli alunni sarà necessario acquistare qualcosa come dieci milioni di mascherine al giorno.

Intanto, per ridurre il rischio di nuovi focolai d’importazione, un’ordinanza firmata dal ministro Speranza ha disposto il divieto d’ingresso e transito in Italia per chi nei quattordici giorni precedenti ha soggiornato o è passato sul territorio di 13 Paesi: Armenia, Bahrein, Bangladesh, Brasile, Bosnia Erzegovina, Cile, Kuwait, Macedonia del Nord, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Perù e Repubblica Dominicana.

“Nel mondo la pandemia è nella sua fase più acuta – ha detto Speranza – Non possiamo vanificare i sacrifici fatti dagli italiani in questi mesi”, per cui la strada scelta è stata quella della “massima prudenza”.

Sulla stessa linea Conte: “In Italia abbiamo preparato un piano di monitoraggio del contagio molto sofisticato tra le varie Regioni. Non possiamo permettere che dai Paesi stranieri arrivino persone positive e non monitorate. Per questo per i Paesi che stanno fuori dall’Ue abbiamo previsto una serie di restrizioni. Per esempio negli ultimi giorni sono arrivati dei cittadini dal Bangladesh che abbiamo scoperto essere positivi per più del 70%. La loro uscita non ha avuto controlli e siamo stati costretti a sospendere i voli dal Bangladesh”.

In risalita i nuovi contagiati da Covid-19: giovedì il conteggio quotidiano è arrivato a 229, contro i 193 di giovedì. Sono scesi però a 69 i pazienti affetti da Covid-19 in terapia intensiva, due in meno del giorno precedente.