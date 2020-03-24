Condividi

Borse: mega rimbalzo in Europa, Milano la migliore

Dopo il rally dei listini asiatici, tocca alle Borse europee realizzare un mega rimbalzo aspettando l’Eurogruppo – Milano è la migliore, con molte blue chip che segnano rialzi a doppia cifra – In ribasso lo spread

Mega rimbalzo per le Borse europee che dopo aver toccato i minimi dal 2016 rialzano la testa trainate da tre fattori chiave: il riavvio della produzione nella provincia di Hubei, il bazooka della Federal Reserve, ma soprattutto le speranze sull’Eurogruppo che si riunirà in videoconferenza oggi, 24 marzo, alle 18.30 per trovare una risposta forte, ma soprattutto unitaria, alla crisi economica derivante dalla diffusione del coronavirus nel vecchio continente. 

Alle 11.20 Milano segna la miglior prestazione d’Europa, con il Ftse Mib in rialzo del 6,5% abbondantemente sopra quota 16mila punta. In forte rialzo anche gli altri listini: Francoforte (+6,3%), Parigi (+5%), Madrid (+4,63%), Londra (+4,39%).

A far capire quale sarebbe stato l’umore della giornata, d’altronde, erano state le Borse asiatiche con il Nikkei che ha guadagnato il 7,13%, Hong Kong il 4,43%, Shanghai il 2,34%, Shenzhen il 2,11%, Sydney il 4,7% e la Corea che ha chiuso in rialzo dell’8,6%. A poche ore dall’apertura salgono prepotentemente anche i future su Wall Street (+4%).

Sugli altri mercati, l’euro scambia a 1,082 sul dollaro a fronte dell’1,073 della vigilia. In ripresa anche il petrolio, con il brent che sfiora i 28 dollari e il greggio sopra i 24,4 dollari. In ribasso lo spread tra decennale italiano e tedesco. A metà mattinata il differenziale si attesta a 191 punti (-1,1%), mentre il rendimento sul Btp a 10 anni è all’1,586% (-2,15%).

Tornando all’azionario a Milano fioccano gli acquisti. Il titolo migliore è Exor che guadagna il 19,2%. Boom di Nexi (+14%) e Stm (+12,69%). Rialzi a doppia cifra anche per Salvatore Ferragamo (+11%) e Moncler (+10,4%). 

Sugli scudi Poste Italiane (+8,56%) e Leonardo (+8,5%). Bene i petroliferi: Eni (+8,49%), Saipem (+7,60%). Nel comparto bancario spicca Mediobanca (+7,8%), ma si comportano molto bene anche le big: Intesa Sanpaolo (+6%), Unicredit (+5,8%), Banco Bpm (+4,79%).

Nessun titolo del Ftse Mib in ribasso.

Un accenno ai dati macro: come da attese è crisi per l’attività manifatturiera europea, colpita dai lockdown e dalle chiusure stabilite nei principali paesi del vecchio continente. A Marzo, il Pmi è crollato a un minimo di 31,4 punti dai 51,6 punti di febbraio 2020, segnando il calo più pesante dal 1998, da quando cioè è nato l’indicatore. Il ribasso supera addirittura il consenso, pari a 38,8 punti.

