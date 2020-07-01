Condividi

Ansaldo Energia: chiuso aumento di capitale da 400 milioni

| di | 0

L’operazione è stata realizzata attraverso la sottoscrizione di 40 milioni di azioni (senza sovrapprezzo) da parte dell’azionista Cdp Equity Spa, che ora ha l’88%

Ansaldo Energia: chiuso aumento di capitale da 400 milioni

Ansaldo Energia ha completato un aumento di capitale per 400 milioni di euro. Lo ha annunciato la stessa società in una nota, ricordando che l’operazione era stata approvata dall’assemblea per un importo compreso fra un minimo di 180 e un massimo di 580 milioni.

La ricapitalizzazione è stata realizzata attraverso la sottoscrizione di 40 milioni di azioni (alla parità contabile e senza sovrapprezzo) da parte dell’azionista Cdp Equity Spa, che ha esercitato anche il diritto di prelazione per la quota non sottoscritta dall’altro socio, Shanghai Electric Hongkong Co Limited.

A conclusione dell’aumento di capitale, la quota di partecipazione di Cdp Equity risulta quindi pari a circa l’88%, mentre il restante 12% è in mano alla Shanghai Electric Hongkong Co Limited.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta