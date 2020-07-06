Condividi

Salone del Mobile: evento a Shanghai slitta a novembre 2021

A causa delle difficoltà collegate al coronavirus, il comitato della manifestazione ha deciso di far slittare il Salone cinese di un anno, a novembre 2021. Tutte le energie si concentrano ora sull’appuntamento di Milano

La pandemia del Covid-19 costringe il Salone del Mobile di Milano a un nuovo rinvio. Stavolta, però, la decisione presa dal comitato della manifestazione non riguarda l’appuntamento meneghino, ma l’evento del Salone che si sarebbe dovuto tenere a Shanghai, in Cina, fra il 25 e il 27 novembre di quest’anno.

A causa delle difficoltà collegate al coronavirus (su tutte, l’incertezza sui voli internazionali, la quarantena obbligatoria e la sospensione dei visti per la Cina), il comitato ha deciso di far slittare il Salone cinese di un anno, a novembre 2021.

“Una decisione sofferta e inevitabile che ci sprona a essere ancora più decisi e determinati a consolidare la leadership del marchio Salone del Mobile come fiera di riferimento per il design nel mondo – ha commentato Claudio Luti, presidente Salone del Mobile di Milano – L’appuntamento è solamente rimandato e i prossimi mesi saranno all’insegna della ripartenza consapevoli che tutti insieme, manifestazione e aziende, continueremo a crescere e supportare l’arredo made in Italy in Cina e nel mondo”.

L’azienda spiega in una nota che la decisione di rinviare la manifestazione a Shanghai è stata presa dopo un’attenta analisi della situazione che ha fatto prendere atto “dell’impossibilità di organizzare un’edizione della manifestazione che rispettasse pienamente gli standard qualitativi che l’hanno contraddistinta sin dagli esordi e ne hanno decretato il successo di cui siamo tutti testimoni”.

A questo punto, tutte le energie si concentrano sulla promozione dell’edizione 2021 del Salone del Mobile di Milano, che si svolgerà dal 13 al 18 aprile (alla presenza anche del pubblico cinese). L’appuntamento nel Paese del Dragone, invece, sarà sette mesi più tardi.

Ricordiamo che quest’anno, sempre a causa della pandemia, l’edizione 2020 del Salone del Mobile è stata prima rinviata a giugno, poi del tutto cancellata per ragioni di sicurezza. Nel 2021 si celebrerà il 60° anniversario della manifestazione.  

