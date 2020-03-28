Milano, Salone Mobile rinviato al 2021

Inizialmente spostato a giugno, l’evento milanese è definitivamente slittato al 13 aprile dell’anno prossimo.

Niente da fare. Il Salone del Mobile, uno dei più importanti ed attesi eventi milanesi, non si terrà nel 2020. L’emergenza coronavirus continua ad essere molto grave in Lombardia e in tutto il Paese e perciò non sono più valide le condizioni che avevano fatto pensare agli organizzatori, inizialmente (il 25 febbraio), di spostare la manifestazione da aprile a giugno. Così come il Vinitaly (anch’esso in programma ad aprile e in un primo momento spostato a giugno), l’appuntamento è dunque rimandato direttamente al 2021, con le date fissate nel 13-18 aprile.

“Si è cercato di mantenere fino all’ultimo la data di giugno per consentire un regolare svolgimento della Manifestazione ma lo scenario che si profila oggi ha subito un mutamento totale e le incertezze per il medio periodo non consentono di confermare lo svolgimento del Salone”, spiega una nota.

L’edizione 2021, che celebrerà il 60° anniversario del Salone del Mobile di Milano, sarà un appuntamento speciale per tutto il settore. Per la prima volta, infatti, si presenteranno, insieme al Salone Internazionale del Mobile, al Salone Internazionale del Complemento d’Arredo, a Workplace3.0, S.Project e al SaloneSatellite, anche tutte le biennali. Oltre a Euroluce, già prevista nel 2021, saranno presenti, dunque, EuroCucina, con il suo evento collaterale FTK – Technology for the Kitchen e il Salone Internazionale del Bagno.

Quella del 2021 sarà così un’unica grande manifestazione di sistema, che nelle intenzioni degli organizzatori rappresenterà una nuova opportunità di rilancio per le imprese e per tutta la filiera che lavora in sinergia con il Salone e per Milano.