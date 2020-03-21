Coronavirus: via libera Ue ai prodotti agroalimentari italiani

Non ci sarà bisogno del marchio “virus free”, richiesto da alcuni importatori internazionali per certificare l’assenza di coronavirus nei prodotti alimentari made in Italy (Il cibo non è veicolo di contagio).

C’è voluta tutta la determinazione delle cooperative agroalimentari italiane per vincere la battaglia in Europa sul “virus free”, il certificato da apporre sui prodotti agroalimentari in arrivo dall’Italia, che avrebbe dovuto attestare l’assenza di contaminazione. Un marchio da apporre su tutto, senza il quale si bloccavano Tir, pedane e cassoni. Non ce ne sarà bisogno, perché la Commissione ha stabilito linee guida esplicative che non bloccheranno i trasporti. Su Tir ed autotreni viaggiano prodotti agricoli freschi da tutte le Regioni. L’Unione, con il documento approvato, ha evitato un serio autogol in una fase delicatissima per la circolazione e la commercializzazione di quanto coltivato o realizzato in migliaia di piccole e medie aziende.

Le linee guida interessano le frontiere e vanno, dunque, nella giusta direzione di proteggere la salute dei cittadini, ma anche di più i settori industriali. Positivo il giudizio della Cia-Agricoltori Italiani che vedeva minacciato il grande giro d’affari legato alle colture biologiche e alla circolazione dei lavoratori. In particolare gli stagionali e i transfrontalieri ampiamente impiegati nelle aziende italiane che sfidano i mercati internazionali con filiere sostenibili.

Il caso era spuntato quando alcuni importatori internazionali avevano richiesto dichiarazioni e documenti supplementari per certificare la bontà dei generi provenienti dall’Italia. Una certificazione ritenuta subito illegittima dalle organizzazioni agricole, già inquietate da cali di produzione e vendite, nonostante le campagne sul Made in Italy. Vista come una discriminazione della nostra economia Giorgio Mercuri, presidente di Alleanza cooperative agroalimentari oggi commenta: “le linee guida adottate dalla Commissione rispondono alle nostre istanze e garantiscono una continuità di rifornimenti e consegne in tutta Europa”. Nessuna merce può essere giudicata infetta, insomma, dal momento che il cibo non è veicolo di contagio del Covid19. La determinazione italiana sul “ virus free “ si basava, peraltro, su un parere positivo dell’ Efsa (Autorità europea per la sicurezza alimentare) che era sfuggito ai competitors italiani. Possibile? Interessi intrecciati. Importante che le preoccupazioni italiane abbiamo fatto breccia nella Commissione, magari per una diversa considerazione della sua rappresentanza politica. Sarà, comunque, utile vigilare, avendo sospetto di tranelli organizzati.