Tinexta lancia il programma a sostegno delle PMI

Tinexta offre un supporto per tutte le imprese italiane durante la ripresa dell’attività produttiva – Un ampio pacchetto di prodotti e servizi tra cui un webinar per fornire spunti e informazioni su come mantenere e ampliare il proprio business

Adesso possiamo “Ripartire, insieme“. Questo è l’iniziativa lanciata da Tinexta, dedicata a tutte le imprese italiane che vogliono affrontare i problemi e cogliere le opportunità della difficile fase di ripresa delle attività, dopo la fase più acuta dell’emergenza sanitaria.

La società leader nell’innovazione digitale e nella consulenza operativa, indirizzata soprattutto alle PMI, offre una gamma di prodotti e servizi a favore delle imprese durante la difficile ripresa produttiva.

Si tratta  di un ampio pacchetto di strumenti che include servizi e software per la stipulazione dei contratti grazie all’identità digitale; l’effettuazione dei sopralluoghi, anche da remoto senza alcuna necessità di spostare, per completare le perizie; la gestione dell’ingresso negli uffici, utilizzando la tecnologia blockchain per garantire la privacy.

I servizi Tinexta consentono, inoltre, il monitoraggio dei mercati, sia interni che esteri, su cui puntare, nonché la scelta dei prodotti più adeguati, la gestione dei procedimenti amministrativi e giudiziari in remoto, o infine, il rapido svolgimento delle procedure per accedere a fondi dedicati all’emergenza.

La strada è ancora in salita. Se pensavamo che il peggio fosse il blocco delle attività, in realtà la ripresa cela una serie di difficoltà da non sottovalutare. Come il rispetto delle nuove procedure di sicurezza, ma anche l’esigenza di individuare, anche attraverso le tecnologie digitali, le migliori opportunità per mantenere e ampliare il proprio business.

Con l’occasione, il Gruppo Tinexta dedicherà anche un webinar, mercoledì 27 maggio dalle ore 9.30, dal titolo Webinar:Il Paese Riparte. Una tavola rotonda appositamente pensata per fornire a decisori e manager delle PMI italiane, informazioni, dati, consigli utili alla ripartenza.

Insieme ad Innolva, le altre società del Gruppo (WarrantHub,CoMark e Infocert) interverranno tramite i loro Ceo, per raccontare come hanno monitorato gli impatti della pandemia, fornire nuovi spunti utili a comprendere come gestire al meglio la situazione attuale e quali sono gli strumenti più adatti per affrontarla.

Concentrare gli sforzi nella giusta direzione, mettere in atto strategie efficaci, adottare i giusti mezzi, ma soprattutto cogliere le opportunità è fondamentale per una ripartenza adeguata.

