#RIPRENDIAMOCIPERMANO: iniziativa per ripartire dopo il Covid

L’emergenza da Coronavirus ha prodotto conseguenze negative non solo in ambito economico ma anche sociale – Da qui nasce l’iniziativa di assistenza legale e psicologica #RIPRENDIAMOCIPERMANO dell’Associazione Pronto Soccorso per le Famiglie APS e il Gruppo Chiesi, per aiutare il personale sanitario e i familiari delle vittime a superare questo momento così difficile

L’emergenza sanitaria sembra sotto controllo, almeno quella delle terapie intensive sovraffollate o non sufficienti. Tuttavia, le conseguenze di questa pandemia ce le porteremo dietro per molto tempo. Non solo in ambito economico ma anche sociale.

A tal proposito nasce l’iniziativa #RIPRENDIAMOCIPERMANO, dall’associazione no-profit Pronto Soccorso per le Famiglie APS con il sostegno del Gruppo Chiesi – gruppo internazionale orientato alla ricerca nel settore farmaceutico – il cui scopo è supportare sia a livello psicologico e/o legale tutti i familiari delle vittime del Coronavirus e il personale sanitario/ospedaliero.

Il progetto partirà il 10 giugno e verrà implementato su tutto il territorio nazionale, in particolare modo nelle zone più colpite dalla pandemia: Emilia Romagna, Lombardia e Veneto.

Grazie a #RIPRENDIAMOCIPERMANO, tutti coloro che ne sentiranno il bisogno potranno avvalersi della consulenza gratuita di psicologi ed avvocati esperti per favorire l’elaborazione dell’esperienza traumatica, favorire il recupero nella ripresa della quotidianità, contrastare la solitudine legata alla perdita e al lutto, elaborare la perdita e la separazione, favorire l’accettazione per non aver condiviso il momento del decesso e sostenere legalmente le persone in difficoltà.

Il tutto favorito dalla creazione di sportelli virtuali di ascolto e sostegno individuale con la possibilità di svolgere, a distanza, una consulenza psicologica e legale, insieme ad un percorso di 10 psicoterapie e la possibilità di partecipare a workshop formativi e a gruppi psicoeducazionali.

Un’iniziativa soprattutto per chi ha vissuto sulla propria pelle gli aspetti più critici dell’emergenza epidemiologica, come il personale in corsia con turni massacranti e nella più totale imprevedibilità a causa delle scarse conoscenze del nuovo patogeno e del suo trattamento.

E proprio a questa impotenza professionale si è anche accompagnato lo stato di isolamento dei pazienti, che in molti casi se ne sono andati senza poter salutare i propri familiari.

Per accedere al servizio si potrà chiamare il numero + 39 3515644001 il Lunedì’, Mercoledì e Venerdì dalle ore 10 alle ore 13, mentre il Martedì e Giovedì dalle 16 alle 19. In alternativa, si potrà inviare una richiesta via whatsapp oppure tramite email all’indirizzo info@riprendiamocipermano.it.

Si tratta di un vero e proprio Disturbo da Stress Post-Traumatico (PTSD) da non sottovalutare, e la necessità di un sostegno per elaborare il lutto che se non viene adeguatamente e tempestivamente trattato, potrebbe condurre a conseguenze talora estreme.

