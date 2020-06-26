Condividi

Intesa-Ubi: l’Ops scatta il 6 luglio

Consob dà il via libera all’operazione – Il periodo di adesione avrà inizio il 6 luglio e terminerà il 28 – La prossima settimana si pronuncerà il Cda di Ubi – Resta sullo sfondo l’incognita del giudizio Antitrust.

L’Ops totalitaria di Intesa Sanpaolo su Ubi Banca è ormai in rampa di lancio. L’ultimo tassello si è incastrato giovedì sera, con il via libera da parte della Consob al progetto di offerta e al documento informativo. La comunicazione è arrivata attraverso una nota di Intesa Sanpaolo, in cui l’istituto precisa anche che il periodo di adesione all’offerta pubblica di scambio – concordato con Borsa Italiana – avrà inizio alle 8.30 del 6 luglio e terminerà alle 17.30 del 28 luglio.

Intanto, la prossima settimana – entro cinque giorni dalla pubblicazione del documento di offerta – il Consiglio d’amministrazione di Ubi dirà la sua sulla proposta di Intesa, esprimendosi sulla congruità dell’offerta.

A fine mattinata, il titolo in Borsa di intesa Sanpaolo guadagna lo 0,4%, a 1,6912 euro, mentre le azioni di Ubi Banca viaggiano in rialzo dello 0,8%, a 2,898 euro. Negli stessi minuti, il Ftse Mib segna +1,3%, a 19.477 punti.

Se si considera il concambio offerto da Intesa (17 azioni per ogni 10 di Ubi), la quotazione dei titoli Ubi incorpora un premio dello 0,81% rispetto al valore implicito nei termini dell’Ops (2,87368 euro).

In ogni caso, i valori di Borsa dei due istituti sono rimasti pressoché allineati dal 17 febbraio, data in cui è arrivato l’annuncio dell’Ops.

Gli analisti di Kepler Cheuvreux sottolineano che, prima dell’offerta di Intesa, il prezzo delle azioni Ubi era inferiore del 21% rispetto ai termini dell’Ops. “In base alle nostre stime – scrivono gli analisti – l’offerta valuta implicitamente Ubi Banca 0,43 volte il valore di libro tangibile, a fronte di un multiplo inferiore a 0,3 volte per altre banche regionali italiane”, con un analogo “basso livello di redditività atteso per il 2022”, pari a circa il 4% in termini di ritorno sul tangibile book value.

Per quanto riguarda invece Intesa, è valutata con un multiplo di 0,61 volte a fronte di un ritorno atteso del 7,9%.

Resta sullo sfondo l’incognita del giudizio Antitrust, che dovrebbe arrivare nella seconda metà di luglio e risulterà decisivo per l’efficacia dell’offerta.

Se tutto andrà come previsto, Intesa prevede di pagare il dovuto e chiudere l’operazione il 3 agosto.

