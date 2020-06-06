Condividi

Ilva shock, 3.300 esuberi già nel 2020: sindacati in fermento

ArcelorMittal ha presentato un piano per Taranto che rinnega gli impegni precedentemente presi, rivisitandolo – secondo l’azienda francolussemburghese – a causa del Covid-19. Bentivogli (Fim Cisl): “Solo un alibi”. Governo diviso sulla soluzione.

Esplode, per l’ennesima volta, il caso Ilva. Forse approfittando della crisi da Covid-19, anche se sindacati e Governo ipotizzano che possa trattarsi di un semplice pretesto, ArcelorMittal ha presentato all’esecutivo italiano un piano di rilancio industriale che non lascia spazio ad equivoci: gli esuberi previsti sono 3.300 già quest’anno, che taglierebbero drasticamente la manodopera dalle attuali oltre 12.000 unità. Tra gli esuberi annunciati ce ne sono almeno 1.600 che il gruppo franco-lussemburghese si era impegnato a riassorbire, nei precedenti accordi. Immancabile la reazione dei sindacati. “Come sempre siamo gli ultimi a conoscere i contenuti dei piani industriali ma i primi a pagarne il conto”, ha tuonato Marco Bentivogli, segretario generale di Fim Cisl.

“Non sono accettabili – ha proseguito Bentivogli – gli esuberi e la produzione che si assesterebbe intorno ai 6 milioni di tonnellate annue. L’accordo del 6 settembre 2018 prevedeva zero esuberi e 8 milioni di tonnellate prodotte nel 2023. ArcelorMittal avrebbe fatto presente che lo scenario, rispetto all’accordo di marzo, è profondamente cambiato a causa del lockdown? Ottimo alibi per ritardare ancora la ripartenza dell’Afo5 e continuare a smantellare lo stabilimento e a non proseguire le opere ambientali. Complimenti a chi ha tolto lo scudo penale la scorsa estate e ha dato un alibi all’azienda per disimpegnarsi”, ha chiuso Bentivogli con una frecciata ai Cinque Stelle. Sul piede di guerra anche gli altri sindacati (“La situazione è esplosiva. Piano inaccettabile”, dice Francesca Re David di Fiom; “Comportamento spregevole di ArcelorMittal”, attacca Rocco Palombella di Uilm), che chiedono a gran voce l’intervento del Governo. Il quale sarebbe già orientato su un piano B, con il coinvolgimento di Cdp.

“L’ingresso dello Stato nella ex Ilva attraverso Cdp è quasi inevitabile. Se ArcelorMittal ha deciso di andarsene se ne andasse e finiamola qui”, aveva detto già prima della notizia ufficiale il ministro dello Sviluppo economico Stefano Patuanelli. In realtà Cdp non sarebbe la soluzione più appropriata (da statuto non può intervenire in aziende in crisi) ma piuttosto Invitalia. Sull’Ilva c’è anche un derby all’interno dello stesso esecutivo, con il ministro del Tesoro Roberto Gualtieri che resta invece convinto della necessità di trattenere ArcelorMittal in Italia, con il supporto dello Stato e procedendo lungo le coordinate del precedente accordo trovato.

