Trenitalia: Frecciarossa in Versilia e all’Argentario da metà giugno

Per tutta l’estate il Frecciarossa 1000 unirà Roma e Milano con alcune mete ad altissima attrattività turistica- Dal 14 giugno si potrà così raggiungere Versilia, Argentario, Levante Ligure e Chiusi – Un progetto di FS per rilanciare il turismo nazionale

Il Gruppo FS Italiane darà una mano al turismo nazionale. A partire dal 14 giugno un nuovo collegamento Trenitalia, che fa parte delle Ferrovie dello stato, fermerà lungo la costa della Toscana e della Liguria da Milano e Roma. I nuovi collegamenti fanno parte di un piano più ampio di sviluppo del turismo nazionale, grazie alle quale sarà possibile riscoprire alcune bellezze del nostro Paese.

Inoltre, le nuove fermate permetteranno di distribuire i flussi turistici anche nelle località meno conosciute ma di grande attrattività culturale e paesaggistica.

L’obiettivo è quello di soddisfare la domanda stagionale turistica verso le principali località di mare su tutta la costa ligure e tirrenica, verso le aree di Chiusi, Siena e le sue Terre: la Val di Chiana, la Val d’Orcia, l’Amiata e il Trasimeno.

Per questo progetto è stato scelto il Frecciarossa 1000, punta di diamante della flotta di Trenitalia che unirà tutti i giorni le due principali città italiane con la costa tirrenica, dalla Versilia all’Argentario, passando per la Liguria, Genova e il Levante Ligure. Un modo per facilitare gli spostamenti da Roma e Milano per chi vuole raggiungere facilmente in treno alcune delle spiagge e dei borghi più belli d’Italia.

Il Gruppo FS ha scelto la Toscana e la Liguria per rilanciare il turismo nazionale. Il Frecciarossa per e da la Versilia, l’Argentario, il Levante Ligure sono fra le principali novità di questa estate, ma non le sole. Torna anche il Frecciarossa da e per Chiusi-Chianciano Terme, sempre dal 14 giugno due nuove corse, collegheranno la località toscana alle principali città italiane servite dall’Alta Velocità.

I biglietti saranno acquistabili nei prossimi giorni su tutte le piattaforme e canali commerciali di Trenitalia, dall’app o dal sito web.

Tutto ciò sarà possibile grazie alle migliori connessioni di primo e ultimo miglio con il territorio e al facile interscambio con altri mezzi di trasporto, per invogliare le persone a non utilizzare i proprio veicoli così che anche l’ambiente possa beneficiarne.

