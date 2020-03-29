Condividi

Reddito d’emergenza: nuovo maxi-sussidio in arrivo

| di | 0

Il governo pensa di estendere i 600 euro (non più una tantum) a 10 milioni di persone: oltre a partite Iva, artigiani e professionisti, sarebbero coperti anche precari e irregolari

Reddito d’emergenza: nuovo maxi-sussidio in arrivo

Il governo sta pensando di investire circa 6 miliardi di euro per creare un “reddito d’emergenza” (Rem), che potenzierebbe e allargherebbe il sussidio da 600 euro varato con il decreto Cura Italia dell’11 marzo. L’importo dell’assegno potrebbe essere lo stesso, ma, a differenza della prima indennità, il Rem non sarebbe una tantum – durerebbe per tutto il tempo della crisi innescata dal coronavirus – e coprirebbe fino a 10 milioni di persone, circa il doppio dei lavoratori fin qui raggiunti. La platea dei beneficiari comprenderebbe quindi diverse categorie:

  • partite Iva
  • professionisti
  • artigiani
  • commercianti
  • collaboratori
  • irregolari
  • precari e intermittenti (comprese colf, badanti e babysitter)
  • stagionali (camerieri, addetti alle pulizie, bagnini e altro)
  • lavoratori che hanno finito il sussidio di disoccupazione (Naspi o Discoll)
  • lavoratori agricoli
  • lavoratori dello spettacolo

Com’è ovvio, i 600 euro saranno prolungati anche a quanti, entro il 15 aprile, riceveranno l’assegno assegno relativo al primo sussidio (quello del Cura Italia), valido per il mese marzo.

Alcuni esponenti del Movimento 5 Stelle vorrebbero allargare le maglie del Reddito di cittadinanza, ad esempio cancellando temporaneamente i requisiti di reddito e patrimonio previsti dalla legge del 2019 (il Cura Italia ha già sospeso altre condizioni, come l’obbligo di accettare una proposta di lavoro). Tuttavia, Palazzo Chigi e il ministero dell’Economia non condividono questa impostazione: viste le condizioni di emergenza – è il ragionamento – riformare uno strumento ordinario non sarebbe la strada più efficace; per intervenire in modo rapido e incisivo a sostegno di chi si ritrova senza reddito serve una misura nuova, concepita espressamente per il periodo di crisi.

Allo stesso tempo, il governo dovrà rinnovare ed estendere la Cassa integrazione (di tutti i tipi: ordinaria, in deroga, Fis) dalle 9 settimane previste finora almeno fino al 31 luglio, giorno in cui dovrebbe finire ufficialmente l’emergenza nazionale dichiarata lo scorso 31 gennaio.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta