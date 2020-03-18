Condividi

Colf, badanti e babysitter a rischio: niente Cig

Il decreto Cura Italia non riconosce la cassa integrazione in deroga a questo settore, mettendo a rischio licenziamento due milioni di persone – L’unica notizia positiva (per le famiglie) è sui contributi

Il governo lascia indietro una categoria professionale che in Italia conta circa due milioni di lavoratori: quella di colf, badanti e babysitter. Nel testo del decreto Cura Italia (articolo 22, comma 2), questo genere di impieghi è esplicitamente escluso dall’utilizzo della cassa integrazione in deroga, reintrodotta e rafforzata per gli altri dipendenti.

Cosa devono fare allora le famiglie che hanno assunto una colf, una badante o una babysitter? In teoria, dovrebbero continuare a pagarle anche se – a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus – non si avvalgono più dei loro servizi. Il problema è che spesso questo non è possibile, anche perché in molti casi le stesse famiglie hanno subito un calo significativo delle entrate.

Anche il reddito di ultima istanza, creato dal decreto Cura Italia e finanziato con 300 milioni, rischia di essere una strada impraticabile se sarà confermato il limite di reddito a 10mila euro, che viene superato da molte colf, badanti e babysitter.

L’unica soluzione sarebbe quindi l’interruzione del rapporto di lavoro. Ma è chiaro che una pioggia di licenziamenti in questo settore avrebbe conseguenze drammatiche, visto che colf, badanti e babysitter (per il 90% donne e per il 66% straniere) rappresentano già una categoria poco tutelata.

Ci sono comunque delle alternative per prendere tempo, come le ferie forzate o i permessi (retribuiti e non). Inoltre, colf e babysitter (ma non le badanti) possono chiedere all’Inps il voucher babysitter da 600 euro se hanno figli under 12. L’esclusione delle badanti rischia di essere particolarmente problematica, visto che le residenze per anziani e disabili sono state chiuse come misura anti-contagio.

Tutte le lavoratrici del settore, in ogni caso, incasseranno dallo Stato il premio di 100 euro se hanno lavorato a marzo.

Dal punto di vista delle famiglie, l’unica notizia positiva è che il termine per il pagamento dei contributi Inps e Inail è slittato dal 10 aprile al 10 giugno.

