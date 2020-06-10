Condividi

Pil Italia 2020, Ocse: -14% con seconda ondata di contagi

Se invece la tregua dal virus continuerà, il crollo sarà meno pesante, ma comunque drammatico: -11,3% – Il debito rischia di impennarsi fino al 170% del Pil – Quelle dell’Ocse sono finora le previsioni peggiori in assoluto

Se il coronavirus tornerà a colpire con una nuova ondata di contagi, nel 2020 il Pil italiano potrebbe sprofondare addirittura del 14%. Se invece la tregua dal virus continuerà, il crollo sarà meno pesante, ma comunque drammatico: -11,3%. Per il 2021, invece, è atteso un rimbalzo del 7,7% nello scenario base e del 5,3% nel caso di una recrudescenza del Covid-19. Queste le previsioni contenute nell’ultimo Economic Outlook dell’Ocse.

La previsione dell’Organizzazione è in assoluto la peggiore fra quelle arrivate finora: a metà maggio Confindustria parlava di una contrazione del 9,6% nel 2020, allineandosi in sostanza alle previsioni di primavera della Commissione europea, che per il nostro Paese indicavano un -9,5%. Tutti questi dati sono più pessimisti sia della stima inserita dal governo nel Def (-8%) sia di quella calcolata dal Fmi (-9,1%). A queste previsioni si aggiungono quella di Prometeia, che per il 2020 prevede un ribasso del Pil dell’8,5% (la stima precedente era -6,5%), e quella più recente della Banca d’Italia. Nelle ultime Considerazioni finali, il governatore Ignazio Visco ha parlato di un -9% nello scenario di base e di un -13% in quello più pessimista.

Quanto alle altre voci del bilancio pubblico, l’Ocse prevede per l’Italia un deficit 2020 all’11,2% del Pil nel migliore dei casi e al 12,8% in caso di seconda ondata. Nei due scenari, il rapporto debito-Pil si attesterebbe rispettivamente al 158% o al 170%.

Sul versante internazionale, l’Ocse prevede per il Pil di tutto il mondo una contrazione del 6% quest’anno in caso di situazione epidemiologica stabile, mentre con il riaccendersi del coronavirus il crollo arriverebbe al 7,6%.

“Abiamo selezionato i due scenari che secondo noi sono i più probabili – ha spiegato la capo economista dell’Ocse, Laurence Boone – In entrambi i casi lo shock è senza precedenti e avrà effetti di lungo termine”.

Il segretario generale dell’Organizzazione, Angel Gurria, ha rilevato infatti che le chiusure decise dai governi per limitare i contagi hanno messo le rispettive economie in una situazione di “coma indotto” e che ora nei piani di rilancio post crisi si dovranno compiere “delle scelte che segneranno le nostre economie per decenni”.

