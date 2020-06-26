Condividi

Mps: bad bank in vista, fermento in Borsa

Entro questa settimana potrebbe arrivare il via libera definitivo al progetto bad bank, un passaggio cruciale in vista della futura uscita del Tesoro dal capitale dell’istituto

A Piazza Affari tornano ad accendersi i riflettori su Mps. Venerdì, a metà mattina, il titolo in Borsa dell’istituto senese viaggia in rosso dell’1,25%, a 1,625 euro. Ma il ribasso è dovuto ai realizzi dopo il forte guadagno della seduta di giovedì, chiusa con un rialzo del 6,13% (che ha spinto il recupero dell’ultimo mese a +59,31%).

A innescare l’ultima ondata di acquisti sul titolo Mps sono state alcune indiscrezioni stampa sul possibile via libera imminente alla creazione di una bad bank, ipotesi che si va facendo sempre più concreta. L’obiettivo è far confluire nel nuovo veicolo buona parte i crediti deteriorati dell’istituto, così da ripulire gli attivi in vista di una possibile privatizzazione. Si tratta quindi di un passaggio cruciale per rimettere la Banca sul mercato e permettere l’uscita del Tesoro, che oggi controlla il 68% del capitale.

Il piano già allestito dall’ex amministratore delegato, Marco Morelli, prevedeva la scissione di Mps con il successivo trasferimento di parte dei non performing loans (Npl) e degli unlikely to pay ad Amco, società controllata dal ministero dell’Economia e attiva nel settore della gestione e del recupero di crediti deteriorati.

Secondo quanto riportato da Milano Finanza, già ieri era prevista una riunione del consiglio d’amministrazione per esaminare il progetto di scissione su cui il management lavora da più di un anno.

Il quotidiano finanziario scrive che il piano è ormai quasi pronto e che il via libera definitivo da parte del Cda potrebbe arrivare entro questa settimana.

A fine maggio, l’ipotesi bad bank aveva ricevuto il nulla osta da parte della Commissione europea. “Da quanto possiamo vedere non si tratta di una operazione di aiuto pubblico ed è stata decisa prima della crisi del coronavirus”, aveva spiegato la commissaria europea alla Concorrenza, Margrethe Vestager.

Dopo la comunicazione di Bruxelles, Mps aveva diffuso una nota per far sapere che la scissione parziale di un “compendio” era “allo studio”, così come erano “in corso le interlocuzioni con le autorità di vigilanza”, ossia la Banca Centrale Europea e la Consob.

