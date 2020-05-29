Mps: Ue dà via libera a bad bank e il titolo decolla

La banca senese ha incassato il nulla osta dalla commissaria Vestager per lo scorporo di 10 miliardi di crediti deteriorati: “Non è un aiuto statale”.

Mps incassa il via libera per la bad bank e il titolo inevitabilmente ne risente, in positivo: poco prima delle 12, le azioni della banca senese schizzano del 17% a 1,363 euro. La buona notizia per il Monte dei Paschi l’ha data la commissaria europea alla concorrenza, Margrethe Vestager, che ha indicato di aver “dato conforto alle autorità italiane” sulla creazione di una bad bank nella quale far confluire una parte dei crediti deteriorati di Mps. Dunque, è ormai ufficiale che Bruxelles non ha alcun problema su questa soluzione: “Ci sono contatti in corso – ha aggiunto Vestager -, da quanto possiamo vedere non si tratta di una operazione di aiuto pubblico ed è stata decisa prima della crisi del coronavirus: spetta a ogni Stato decidere se notificare o meno, finora l’Italia non ha fatto una notifica”.

Già in apertura di seduta il titolo Mps aveva guadagnato l’8% sui rumor, che poi sono stati confermati dalle parole della Vestager. La Commissione Ue darebbe dunque il via libera allo scorporo di 10 miliardi di euro di crediti deteriorati ed in sofferenza. Un’operazione che secondo Equita permetterebbe di ridurre l’Npe ratio di Mps dal 13,2% registrato alla fine del primo trimestre al 2,1%. Pur non essendo ancora noti i dettagli, è già possibile secondo gli analisti di Equita ipotizzare “che il transfer price dell’operazione possa essere vicino a valori di mercato”. Inoltre, in seguito all’approvazione da parte della Ue delle misure a sostegno dell’economia nell’attuale emergenza del Covid-19, il governo in realtà potrebbe entro il 31 dicembre del 2020 ricapitalizzare la banca senza ricorrere al cosiddetto burden sharing degli azionisti o dei creditori subordinati, “riportando il Cet1 ad un livello ampiamente sopra i buffer”.

L’operazione secondo Equita “renderebbe Mps più appetibile in ottica M&A, favorendo una exit strategy del Mef, anche se non è da escludere la possibilità che il governo possa puntare al pieno controllo per completare l’uscita in tempi più lunghi”.