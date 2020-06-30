Condividi

Lovere, il borgo campione di risparmio energetico

| di | 0

Hera Luce si è aggiudicata un contratto ventennale con uno dei borghi più belli d’Italia che si affaccia sul lago d’Iseo. La riqualificazione degli impianti porterà all’ottimizzazione e all’efficientamento complessivo di 1.962 punti luce, con un risparmio energetico del 66% rispetto allo stato attuale.

Lovere, il borgo campione di risparmio energetico

Hera Luce, società del Gruppo Hera e fra i principali operatori del settore dell’illuminazione pubblica, rafforza ulteriormente la sua presenza nel Bergamasco, dove gestisce già questo servizio nei comuni di Suisio, Madone, Curno, Pedrengo e Boltiere.

Ora è la volta di Lovere, comune che si affaccia sul lago d’Iseo e patria del leggendario pilota Giacomo Agostini, con il quale Hera Luce ha firmato oggi un contratto ventennale per la gestione dell’illuminazione pubblica.

Hera Luce gestisce oltre 540.000 punti luce in 180 comuni distribuiti in 11 regioni italiane con criteri che puntano soprattutto all’efficienza energetica e all’innovazione. In stretta collaborazione con l’Amministrazione Comunale, Hera Luce realizzerà un progetto di restyling ed efficientamento del servizio, aumentandone la sicurezza e contenendo in modo significativo i consumi energetici.

Per quanto riguarda l’illuminazione pubblica, la prevista riqualificazione degli impianti nel territorio del comune porterà all’ottimizzazione e all’efficientamento complessivo di 1.962 punti luce.

Le opere di messa a norma e messa in sicurezza degli impianti prevedono, fra l’altro, la sostituzione di tratti di linea elettrica, per un totale di 36 km, di pali di sostegno e la messa a norma di 32 quadri elettrici, che saranno dotati di orologio astronomico e di telecontrollo, per regolare accensioni e spegnimenti.

Grazie all’uso del led, sarà possibile raggiungere un risparmio energetico del 66% rispetto allo stato attuale, equivalenti a oltre 93 TEP (Tonnellate Equivalenti di Petrolio) l’anno, con una riduzione delle emissioni di anidride carbonica pari a circa 200 tonnellate/anno.

I lavori comprendono inoltre la riqualificazione dell’illuminazione pubblica per diverse zone molto frequentate come la passeggiata Porto Nuovo, piazza XIII Martiri, il Lungolago Tadini, il Parco Villaggio Colombera, il parcheggio di via XX settembre e via Papa Giovanni XXIII. I lavori previsti dal progetto di riqualificazione saranno svolti circa nell’arco di un anno.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta