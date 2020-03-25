Condividi

Leonardo include i superdroni nei servizi di addestramento

| di | 0

Leonardo estende l’offerta di formazione per includere i droni di categoria light fino a 25kg utili – L’autorizzazione, concessa da ENAC, permette una formazione per i piloti e tecnici utile anche in casi di emergenza

Leonardo include i superdroni nei servizi di addestramento

Leonardo include i sistemi ad ala rotante a pilotaggio remoto nei suoi servizi di addestramento, con lo scopo di proporre una formazione sempre più completa, sicura ed efficace. Un servizio a 360°, dato che i droni vengono sempre più utilizzati nelle operazioni della protezione civile in casi di emergenza, come quello che stiamo vivendo ora.

L’azienda ha recentemente ottenuto da ENAC (l’Ente Nazionale Per l’Aviazione Civile) la Certificazione di Organizzazione Autorizzata all’Addestramento per i droni di categoria light e very light (fino a 25kg) presso la sua Training Academy con sede a Sesto a Sesto Calende, in provincia di Varese, dove vengono addestrati piloti e tecnici manutentori dei clienti dei suoi elicotteri.

Questa Autorizzazione accresce ancora di più la qualità e la versatilità dei servizi di addestramento forniti da Leonardo, il primo costruttore al mondo ad offrire ora anche questo tipo di servizio di formazione per i droni di tali categorie. Tale certificazione, si prevede, venga recepita da EASA (agenzia Europea per la Sicurezza Aerea) il prossimo anno.

Inoltre, l’aggiunta di questo nuovo servizio permette all’azienda di rispondere all’evoluzione delle richieste del mercato elicotteristico, in particolare da quei clienti che stanno aumentando l’utilizzo di piccoli droni per le loro missioni, incluse quelle che riguardano le operazioni di protezione civile e in risposta alle grandi emergenze.

In più, l’azienda globale ad alta tecnologia, sta sviluppando anche un completo pacchetto di addestramento per il suo elicottero a pilotaggio remoto AWHERO da 200kg. Questo nuovo prodotto è stato impiegato con successo nelle attività dimostrative di sorveglianza marittima, alla fine del 2019, nell’ambito dell’iniziativa europea OCEAN 2020, nel mare Mediterraneo.

Per questo motivo, il programma di addestramento sarà una buona occasione per proporre soluzioni già disponibili per i piloti di elicotteri, grazie all’esperienza consolidata e in rapida evoluzione che Leonardo ha dimostrato verso i clienti di tutto il mondo con le sue Training Academy e i Centri di Addestramento, in termini di tecnologie e simulazione. Tra i servizi a disposizione c’è anche un sistema di pianificazione della missione, realizzato sulla base del sistema “Leonardo SkyFlight”, un servizio operativo aggiuntivo per l’AWHERO.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta