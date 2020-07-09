Condividi

Decreto Rilancio, ok alla fiducia: ecco il testo definitivo

| di | 0

Oggi la Camera dà il via libera al provvedimento, che per ragioni di tempo non potrà subire modifiche in Senato – Ecco le misure principali: contributi a fondo perduto, Irap, Reddito di emergenza, bonus baby sitter, ecobonus, Cig e non solo

Decreto Rilancio, ok alla fiducia: ecco il testo definitivo

Con 328 voti favorevoli, 231 contrari e due astenuti, mercoledì sera l’Aula della Camera ha dato il via libera alla fiducia posta dal governo sul decreto Rilancio. Questa mattina l’Assemblea di Montecitorio voterà gli ordini del giorno, mentre dalle 12 prenderanno il via le dichiarazioni di voto finali sul testo. Dopo questo passaggio, il provvedimento passerà al Senato, dove non ci sarà spazio per ulteriori modifiche, visto che, per evitare la decadenza, c’è tempo solo fino al 18 luglio.

Il decreto Rilancio introduce misure per 55 miliardi di euro, il cui scopo è limitare l’impatto economico della pandemia su imprese, partite iva, dipendenti, famiglie e terzo settore.

DECRETO RILANCIO: LE MISURE ORIGINARIE…

In particolare, tra gli interventi originari, i più importanti sono quattro:

…E GLI EMENDAMENTI APPROVATI DALLA CAMERA

Di seguito, le principali novità inserite nel testo durante l’esame alla Camera:

  • l’estensione alle seconde case dell’ecobonus al 110%;
  • l’allargamento del bonus rottamazione auto ai veicoli euro 6 benzina e diesel;
  • il varo di nuovi incentivi per le auto elettriche;
  • l’aumento dei fondi destinati alle scuole paritarie;
  • lo slittamento di un mese dei congedi parentali;
  • l’anticipo della Cig prevista per l’autunno;
  • il potenziamento del bonus bici con altri 20 milioni di euro;
  • la proroga fino al 31 dicembre 2020 dello smart working per il 50% dei dipendenti pubblici che svolgono attività eseguibili da remoto (dal 2021 la percentuale salirà ad almeno il 60%);
  • i voucher per i viaggi cancellati a causa del Covid-19 saranno validi per 18 mesi, scaduti i quali, in caso di mancato utilizzo per nuove prenotazioni, si avrà diritto al rimborso vero e proprio;
  • risarcimenti in arrivo anche per i biglietti dei concerti saltati, ma solo in caso di mancata riprogrammazione dell’evento entro un anno e mezzo dalla cancellazione.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta