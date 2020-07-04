Condividi

Ecobonus 110% per seconde case e associazioni: le ultime novità

La commissione Bilancio della Camera ha approvato l’emendamento che estende il maxi incentivo alle seconde case, comprese le villette a schiera e alle associazioni sportive e del terzo settore. Lunedì il voto definitivo in aula

L’ecobonus al 110% previsto dal decreto Rilancio sarà valido anche per seconde case e per la ristrutturazione degli spogliatoi delle associazioni e delle società sportive dilettantistiche. Lo prevede un emendamento approvato dalla Commissione Bilancio della Camera che sta esaminando tutte le proposte di modifica al provvedimento varato dal Governo nel mese di maggio allo scopo di aiutare i vari settori dell’economia alle prese con le difficoltà economiche causate dall’emergenza coronavirus e dalle conseguenti chiusure. Il testo arriverà in Aula lunedì, quando il governo dovrebbe porre la fiducia sul testo della commissione, blindandone i contenuti.

Secondo quanto previsto, l’ecobonus al 110% sarà valido anche per le seconde case, comprese le villette a schiera. È esteso anche ai comuni montani. Rimangono invece escluse dall’incentivo, le abitazioni signorili, le ville e i castelli. La misura approvata oggi prevede poi che i contribuenti possano beneficiare delle agevolazioni al massimo per due unità immobiliari. Rivisti i massimali di spesa agevolabile per gli interventi di efficienza energetica, le misure relative all’utilizzo di biomassa e estensione al teleriscaldamento ma nei comuni montani non in procedura di infrazione Ue.

L’emendamento prevede inoltre l’estensione del superbonus al 110% anche alle associazioni, alle società sportive dilettantistiche (ma limitatamente ai lavori sugli spogliatoi) e alle associazioni del terzo settore. 

Infine, solo per gli interventi di efficienza energetica effettuati sulle case di edilizia popolare la scadenza per usufruire dell’incentivo è stata rinviata dal 31 dicembre 2021 al 30 giugno 2022.

Per quanto riguarda le regole generali, ricordiamo che dal 1° luglio al 31 dicembre 2021 si potrà sfruttare il maxi incentivo al 110% per effettuare lavori edilizi che aumentino l’efficienza energetica degli edifici e riducano il rischio sismico (il cosiddetto sismabonus). Si potrà usufruire del bonus se si realizza almeno uno dei tre lavori individuati come “trainanti”: lavori di isolamento termico delle superfici opache, sostituzione degli impianti di climatizzazione invernale esistenti con impianti centralizzati a condensazione, a pompa di calore o a microgenerazione nelle parti comuni degli edifici, sostituzione degli impianti di climatizzazione invernale con impianti di microgenerazione o a pompa di calore di riscaldamento, raffrescamento o fornitura di acqua calda sanitaria nelle case unifamiliari. 

Sono agevolati anche gli interventi legati ai lavori principali, come l’installazione di pannelli fotovoltaici o le colonnine di ricarica per auto elettriche.

