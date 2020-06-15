Condividi

Contributi a fondo perduto 2020: via alle domande

Dal 15 giugno artigiani, commercianti e Pmi possono chiedere i contributi a fondo perduto previsti dal decreto Rilancio: ecco quello che c’è da sapere su requisiti, importi e tempi

Da oggi – lunedì 15 giugno – artigiani, commercianti e piccole e medie imprese possono richiedere i contributi a fondo perduto previsti dal decreto Rilancio. L’aiuto è riservato a chi ha subito i danni maggiori a causa delle chiusure imposte dall’epidemia di coronavirus. Si tratta, in sostanza, di soldi regalati dallo Stato: una volta incassati non vanno restituiti. I fondi che il governo ha stanziato a questo scopo ammontano in tutto a 6,2 miliardi di euro.

CONTRIBUTI A FONDO PERDUTO 2020: I REQUISITI

Per accedere ai contributi a fondo perduto è necessario soddisfare alcuni requisiti:

  •  Il fatturato di aprile 2020 deve essersi ridotto di almeno un terzo rispetto a quello di aprile 2019.
  • Il fatturato annuo deve essere inferiore a 5 milioni di euro.

È prevista un’eccezione per chi ha avviato l’attività dopo il primo gennaio 2019, che ha sempre diritto al contributo.

QUANTI SOLDI SI RICEVONO

L’ammontare dei contributi a fondo perduto corrisponde a una percentuale della perdita sul fatturato di aprile; percentuale che si riduce all’aumentare del fatturato dell’azienda o dei compensi del lavoratore. Ecco lo schema:

  • 20% per chi ha ricavi o compensi annui inferiori a 400mila euro;
  • 15% fra 400mila e un milione di euro;
  • 10% fra uno e 5 milioni di euro.

In ogni caso, il versamento minimo è pari a mille euro per le persone fisiche (artigiani e commercianti) e a 2mila euro per le società.

COME E QUANDO ARRIVANO I SOLDI

C’è tempo fino al 13 agosto per fare domanda, che va presentata obbligatoriamente attraverso il sito internet dell’Agenzia delle Entrate. Il numero uno del Fisco, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, ha assicurato che i soldi saranno accreditati direttamente sui conti correnti dei richiedenti entro 10 giorni dall’arrivo delle domande.

IMU 2020: IL 16 GIUGNO SCADE LA PRIMA RATA

Per dei soldi che entrano, ce ne sono altri che escono. Resta fissata al 16 giugno la data per il pagamento dell’acconto Imu 2020. Da quest’anno, l’imposta ingloba anche la Tasi, cioè la tassa sui servizi indivisibili (come l’illuminazione pubblica o la pulizia delle strade). Il pagamento interessa 25 milioni di italiani proprietari di seconde case o abitazioni principali di lusso. Diverse associazioni, come Confedilizia, avevano chiesto al governo una proroga della scadenza per il pagamento dell’Imu, ma l’esecutivo ha già fatto slittare versamenti per 30 miliardi di euro nei mesi più duri dell’epidemia, tagliando anche 4 miliardi di Irap, perciò adesso non può permettersi ulteriori concessioni. Il gettito atteso dall’acconto Imu 2020, infatti, è molto alto: circa 10,1 miliardi di euro.

