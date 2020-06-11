Condividi

Borsa, l’Orso salva Snam che scommette sull’idrogeno

Listini europei in caduta a metà giornata ma i mercati finanziari apprezzano la scelta dell’idrogeno – Ecco la storia di una transizione che sta portando buoni frutti, non solo a Snam – Le mosse della Germania e degli altri competitor.

I mercati finanziari, in carenza di ossigeno, pensano a rifugiarsi nell’idrogeno. Senza fretta, come dimostra la frenata di Snam, -1,7% circa, che ha il sapore di un grosso successo alla luce del crollo che ha investito stamane tutti i listini delusi dal pessimismo della Fed. E con molta cautela visto il capitombolo a Wall Street di Nikola, la società partecipata da Cnh, oggi -7,6%, maglia nera di Piazza Affari dopo che Elon Musk cui la concorrenza evidentemente non piace, ha anticipato il prossimo lancio di camion elettrici e ad idrogeno, per strozzare la startup di Phoenix che in solo tre giorni di Borsa aveva raggiunto la capitalizzazione di 28 miliardi di dollari (Fca non arriva a 20). 

In questo scenario Snam, capitanata da un “profeta” confesso dell’idrogeno, Marco Alverà, si accinge a recitare un ruolo da protagonista di primo piano, industriale più che finanziario, dopo che la società ha concluso con successo il varo del primo transition bond (500 milioni) battistrada di una serie di obbligazioni che serviranno a sostenere l’integrazione dell’idrogeno e di altri gas low-carbon nella marcia verso un’economia a bassa emissione di carbonio. L’operazione cade su un terreno già arato da varie iniziative: 

  • Il 27 maggio scorso il New Yotk Times ha pubblicato un reportage da Contursi, nel napoletano, dove il pastificio Orogiallo, gestito dalla famiglia Milito, gestisce un pastificio industriale, specialità orecchiette, alimentato da una miscela di idrogeno e gas naturale prodotta dai macchinari della stessa Snam. 
  • Il 4 giugno la Snam ha siglato un accordo quinquennale con Alstom, il colosso dell’industria ferroviaria transalpino (che controlla l’ex Fiat di Savigliano). L’obiettivo è la realizzazione della linea ferroviaria ad idrogeno: Alstom costruirà i treni, per cui già dispone del necessario know how, Snam si occuperà delle infrastrutture per il trasporto e l’approvvigionamento della materia prima. 
  • La Germania intanto ha programmato nel suo piano di rilancio dell’economia investimenti per 9 miliardi di euro con l’obiettivo di produrre 5 Gigawatt di energia pulita entro il 2020. 
  • Al centro dell’impegno c’è l’auto. Berlino ha stanziato 3,6 miliardi di euro per finanziare il varo di vetture ad idrogeno per colmare il gap con i produttori asiatici. Buona parte dei capitali serviranno allo sviluppo di H mobility l’impresa cui partecipano tra gli altri Shell, Total e Daimler che punta a realizzare almeno cento stazioni di servizio entro un anno. 

