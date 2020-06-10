Condividi

Snam, il primo transition Bond fa da apripista mondiale

L’obiettivo è è assicurare che la strategia finanziaria sia coerente con gli obiettivi di sostenibilità dell’azienda, rafforzati con il nuovo Piano strategico 2019-2023 – Conclusa con successo la prima emissione di Transition Bond da 500 milioni – Alverà: “Fa da apripista mondiale”

Snam ha pubblicato le nuove linee guida per l’emissione di bond finalizzati a realizzare investimenti sostenibili. Lo scopo, si legge in una nota, è assicurare che la strategia finanziaria sia coerente con gli obiettivi di sostenibilità dell’azienda. E ha concluso con successo l’emissione del suo primo Transition bond da 500 milioni di euro, che servirà a finanziare i progetti di transizione energetica e che, come ha detto l’Ad Marco Alverà, “fa da apripista mondiale”

Con il Piano strategico 2019-2023, Snam ha rafforzato il proprio impegno nella transizione energetica, alzando dal 25 al 40% l’obiettivo di riduzione delle emissioni di metano entro il 2025 (in riferimento ai valori del 2016).

Quanto ai criteri per l’emissione di bond sostenibili, Snam ha esteso il perimetro a una nuova categoria, chiamata “Retrofit of gas transmission network”, che comprende tutte le attività sulla rete del gas volte ad accrescere l’integrazione dell’idrogeno e di altri gas low-carbon. La scelta è in linea con la versione più recente della Tassonomia UE sulla finanza sostenibile, “Retrofit of Gas Transmission and Distribution Networks”.

Snam ritiene che “l’emissione di strumenti in formato Transition Bond, così come il Climate Action Bond lanciato con successo a febbraio 2019 – si legge in una nota della società – possa contribuire a promuovere la transizione verso un’economia a basse emissioni di carbonio, fornendo supporto finanziario a progetti nuovi o esistenti che vadano in questa direzione.

I nuovi criteri sono confluiti nel “Transition Bond Framework”, che fornisce informazioni sull’utilizzo e la gestione dei fondi dei Transition Bond, sul processo di selezione dei progetti e sulla reportistica.

Il documento è stato rivisto dal soggetto terzo indipendente Dnv Gl, secondo cui “i criteri sono stati definiti tenendo conto della versione più recente della Tassonomia Ue sulla finanza sostenibile. Inoltre, DNV GL conclude che le suddette categorie sono in linea con la strategia di Snam per contribuire alla transizione verso un’economia a basse emissioni di carbonio e agli obiettivi di decarbonizzazione”.

Dopo aver “valutato in modo indipendente il lavoro svolto da Snam – scrive ancora Dnv Gl – concludiamo che la strategia dell’azienda è coerente con gli obiettivi di decarbonizzazione di Parigi”.

