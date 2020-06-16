Condividi

Borsa: banche e Tim mandano in orbita Milano

Pioggia di acquisti su Wall Street -In rally tutte le Borse europee, ma Piazza Affari è la migliore con un rialzo superiore al 4% – Svettano Banco Bpm e Buzzi, Sugli scudi Telecom Italia – Spread in forte ribasso

Dall’Australia agli Stati Uniti, passando per il Giappone, le banche centrali danno la carica alle Borse e i listini europei vanno in orbita, mettendosi (momentaneamente) alle spalle le preoccupazioni su una possibile seconda ondata della pandemia di Covid-19.

Regina d’Europa è proprio Milano, unica Borsa che è ieri è riuscita a chiudere in positivo e che a metà pomeriggio guadagna addirittura il 4,36%, mettendo nuovamente nel mirino quota 20mila punti. Rialzi corposi anche per gli altri listini: Madrid (+3,77%). Parigi (+3,29%) In grande spolvero Francoforte (+3,55%) dopo il recupero dell’indice Zew che a giugno è risalto a quota 63,4 punti dai 51 maggio, ma soprattutto dai 28,2 punti di aprile. Bene anche Londra (+3,4%), che sale nonostante le difficoltà sulla Brexit e dopo il dato sostanzialmente stabile sulla disoccupazione (+3,9% nei tre mesi ad aprile, in rialzo dello 0,1%).

Dall’altra parte dell’oceano Wall Street apre a razzo con il Dow Jones in rialzo di oltre il 3%, mentre lo S&P 500 e il Nasdaq segnano rispettivamente +2,6% e +2,1%. Attesa per il discorso che il presidente della Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, pronuncerà di fronte alla commissione Bancaria del Senato, ma nel frattempo a sostenere i listini Usa sono arrivati i dati sulle vendite al dettaglio, che nel mese di maggio hanno registrato un rialzo del 17,7%, battendo nettamente il consensus (+7,7%).

Tornando a Milano, in vetta al Ftse Mib si piazza Banco Bpm che con un rialzo del 9,44% guida il rally delle banche. Corrono a più non posso anche Bper (+8%), Unicredit (+7,79%) e Intesa Sanpaolo (+6,55%).

Tra le migliori Blue Chip c’è anche Buzzi Unicem che a poco più di due ore dalla chiusura dei mercati guadagna l’8,67% trainata dai maxi piani per le infrastrutture allo studio negli Stati Uniti (per 1.000 miliardi di dollari) e in Italia (per opere per 200 miliardi di euro). Sugli scudi (+8,6%) anche Telecom Italia che spinge al rialzo l’indice del settore telecomunicazioni, che con il suo +6,2% avanza a quota 9.802,68 punti. Tra le utility gli occhi sono puntati su Enel (+3,59%), dopo la conferma dell’offerta non vincolante presentata da Macquarie per acquisire il 50% di Open Fiber.

Passando all’obbligazionario è in forte ribasso lo spread che si attesta a quota 177 punti (-3,8%). 

