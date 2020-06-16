Open Fiber, il fondo Macquarie sonda Enel per rilevarne il 50%

Gli australiani del fondo Macquarie, che già vorrebbero entrare in Autostrade con Cdp, stanno sondando l’Enel per avanzare un’offerta volta a rilevare dal gruppo elettrico il 50% di Open Fiber

Rete unica delle tlc oppure no, Open Fiber, la società guidata da Elisabetta Ripa e controllata fifty-fifty dall’Enel e dalla Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) che sta collocando la fibra ottica per la rete a banda larga ultraveloce in tutta Italia, fa gola. Sono delle ultime ore le indiscrezioni, rilanciate da “la Repubblica“, secondo cui il fondo australiano di private equity Macquarie, che ben conosce l’Italia e che sta studiando anche la partita che si svolge attorno ad Autostrade per l’Italia, sarebbe pronto ad avanzare un’offerta all’Enel di Francesco Starace per rilevare la quota del 50% di Open Fiber.

Naturalmente i diretti interessati, a partire dall’Enel, non confermano e non smentiscono, ma la mossa è credibile, non solo per le potenzialità che Open Fiber ha – soprattutto se si troverà un accordo con Tim per la realizzazione se non di una società unica della rete per lo meno di una rete unica che aiuti a colmare i ritardi dell’Italia, oggi al 17esimo posto in Europa per connettività – ma anche per un’altra ragione.

Non è sfuggita a nessuno la novità degli ultimi tempi di Macquarie, che in Italia già si avvaleva della collaborazione di Fulvio Conti, già Ad di Enel e presidente di Telecom Italia, che di recente ha arruolato un altro advisor di grande esperienza come Claudio Costamagna, già banchiere d’affari in Goldman Sachs e negli ultimi anni presidente di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Un paio di settimane fa Costamagna è diventato consulente di Macquarie per studiare la possibilità di entrare in campo nel complicatissimo rebus sul futuro di Autostrade, che il Governo vorrebbe sfilare ai Benetton e il cui destino si deciderà entro il mese di giugno.

Ma ora la partita si allarga e gli australiani, che hanno a disposizione una liquidità di almeno 7 miliardi per investimenti in infrastrutture in Europa, alzano la posta con un’offerta per il 50% di Open Fiber, il cui valore era stato stimato tra i 3 e il 6 miliardi di euro per tutta la società. Se le indsicrezioni verranno confermate, l’Ad di Enel, Francesco Starace, dovrà decidere se restare in Open Fiber o vendere la sua quota ricavandone una ricca plusvalenza. E se dovesse optare per questa seconda opzione i primi a festeggiare sarebbero gli australiani di Macquarie e i loro advisor ma anche il Governo italiano che non ha mai fatto mistero di puntare sulla rete unica per Internet ma che finora non è mai riuscito a centrare l’obiettivo. Se sarà o no la volta buona lo scopriremo presto.