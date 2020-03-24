Condividi

Autorità infanzia: aperte le selezioni per il Garante

Saranno i presidenti di Senato e Camera a valutare, scegliere e nominare il nuovo garante che prenderà il posto di Filomena Albano – Come si svolge la procedura (e come candidarsi)

Diritti e tutela dell’infanzia: al via l’iter per la nomina del nuovo garante dell’Authority. Saranno i presidenti di Senato e Camera a valutare, scegliere e nominare, ma intanto chi fosse intenzionato a candidarsi come nuovo garante dell’Autorità garante per l’infanzia e l’adolescenza deve proporsi entro il 12 aprile esclusivamente tramite posta elettronica certificata, inviando un’email a entrambi i seguenti indirizzi:

elisabetta.casellati@pec.senato.it

roberto.fico@certcamera.it

Il messaggio deve contenere un curriculum dettagliato accompagnato da documento d’identità

 Il titolare dell’Autorità è scelto tra personalità indipendenti di indiscussa moralità e con competenza professionale nel campo dei diritti dei minori, nonché delle problematiche familiari ed educative legate alla promozione e alla tutela dei più giovani.

Il mandato dura quattro anni, durante i quali non si può esercitare, a pena di decadenza, alcuna attività professionale, imprenditoriale o di consulenza, né essere amministratori o dipendenti di enti pubblici o privati. Non è possibile neanche ricoprire altri uffici pubblici di qualsiasi natura, né rivestire cariche elettive o incarichi in associazioni, organizzazioni non lucrative di utilità sociale, ordini professionali o comunque in organismi che svolgono attività nei settori dell’infanzia e dell’adolescenza.

Se il soggetto scelto è dipendente pubblico, secondo l’ordinamento di appartenenza, è collocato fuori ruolo o in aspettativa senza assegni per tutta la durata del mandato. Infine, il titolare non può ricoprire cariche o incarichi all’interno di partiti politici o di movimenti di ispirazione politica per tutto il periodo del mandato.

L’attuale titolare dell’Autorità, Filomena Albano, è giunta alla fine del proprio mandato. Giudice del tribunale di Roma, era stata nominata da Piero Grasso e Laura Boldrini.

