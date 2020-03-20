Pensioni aprile, Poste anticipa pagamento al 26 marzo

Per precauzione vista l’emergenza coronavirus, per chi deve recarsi necessariamente agli sportelli è prevista una turnazione in ordine alfabetico, dal 26 marzo al 1° aprile.

Per evitare file e scaglionare in maniera più efficace l’afflusso di persone agli sportelli, Poste Italiane ha deciso di anticipare al 26 marzo il pagamento delle pensioni: da quel giorno il ritiro sarà possibile in oltre 7.000 Postamat sul territorio nazionale (per i titolari di carta Postamat, Carta Libretto o di Postepay Evolution), mentre per coloro che devono necessariamente recarsi negli uffici (aperti in questi giorni nonostante l’emergenza coronavirus, anche se a ritmi ridotti) per il ritiro in contante, è stata pensata una turnazione in rigoroso ordine alfabetico.

Dando la notizia Poste ha anche ricordato le regole per svolgere tutte le operazioni in massima sicurezza, nel rispetto degli altri e del personale: dunque invita “i cittadini a recarsi in ufficio postale esclusivamente per operazioni essenziali e indifferibili”, ricordando ad ogni cliente di entrare nell’ufficio uno alla volta (“solo quando esce il cliente precedente”), tenendo la distanza di un metro sia mentre si è in fila all’esterno che una volta entrati, e indossando – se la si possiede – una mascherina.

Coloro che invece non possono evitare di ritirare la pensione in contanti dovranno presentarsi agli sportelli rispettando la turnazione alfabetica prevista dal calendario seguente:

I cognomi dalla A alla B giovedì 26 marzo

dalla C alla D venerdì 27 marzo

dalla E alla K la mattina di sabato 28 marzo

dalla L alla O lunedì 30 marzo

dalla P alla R martedì 31 marzo

dalla S alla Z mercoledì 1 aprile

Nell’attuale emergenza sanitaria, spiega la nota di Poste Italiane, le nuove modalità di pagamento delle pensioni hanno carattere precauzionale e sono state introdotte con l’obiettivo prioritario di garantire la tutela della salute dei lavoratori e dei clienti di Poste Italiane.