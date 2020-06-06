Intesa Sanpaolo-Ubi, primo via libera dalla Bce

La Bce ha autorizzato l’Ops Intesa Sanpaolo-Ubi anche nel caso in cui la banca di Messina non raccogliesse il 66% dei consensi ma la partita resta ancora i n mano agli azionisti della banca di Massiah (fondi in testa) oltre che dell’Antitrust e della Consob

Intesa Sanpaolo mette a segno un primo punto nell’operazione, che si annuncia ancora lunga, che la porterà alla fusione con Ubi Banca. Venerdì 5 giugno è arrivata dalla Banca Centrale Europea l’autorizzazione preventiva all’acquisizione diretta di una partecipazione di controllo, pari almeno al 50% del capitale più un’azione, in Ubi Banca, e all’acquisizione indiretta di una partecipazione di controllo in Iw Bank. L’autorizzazione varrà anche nel caso in cui l’Ops non raccogliesse il 66% del capitale di Ubi Banca.

A seguito di questo primo nulla osta da parte della Bce, Intesa Sanpaolo ritiene, “pur non disponendo tuttora di informazioni in merito ai possibili effetti pregiudizievoli della pandemia da COVID-19 su Ubi Banca, che ragionevolmente dalla pandemia non derivino effetti tali da modificare negativamente l’attività di Ubi Banca”. Di conseguenza, la banca guidata da Carlo Messina ha fatto sapere che non includerà tra le condizioni di efficacia dell’Ops la pandemia da COVID-19 e i suoi effetti.

Francoforte ha dunque riconosciuto la validità degli obiettivi strategici presentati da Intesa Sanpaolo, tra cui la creazione di valore attraverso l’incremento della massa critica; le sinergie di ricavo derivanti dall’incremento della produttività per cliente e per sportello (soprattutto in business ad alto valore aggiunto come il wealth management & protection); capacità di attrarre nuovi talenti con un forte impegno sulle assunzioni; accelerazione del de-risking degli attivi di Ubi Banca senza oneri per gli azionisti, aumentando il grado di copertura dei crediti deteriorati ai livelli di Intesa Sanpaolo e riducendo i crediti unlikely to pay e in sofferenza.

Nell’ultima seduta prima della comunicazione della Bce, quella di venerdì 5 giugno, Intesa Sanpaolo ha chiuso la giornata in Borsa guadagnando oltre il 4,6% a 1,77 euro per azione, e ancora meglio ha fatto Ubi Banca segnando +5,35% a sfiorare i 3 euro per azione.