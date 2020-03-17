Iliad supera i 5 milioni di clienti in Italia

Sbarcato nel nostro Paese quasi due anni fa, l’operatore che in Francia è leader della fibra ottica conferma il suo successo commerciale e nel 2019 torna alla crescita dei ricavi, superando i 5 miliardi.

Torna alla crescita il gruppo tlc francese Iliad, arrivato nella primavera del 2018 anche in Italia, dove oggi ha raggiunto la soglia dei 5 milioni di abbonati: dopo un 2018 difficile, il 2019 ha visto una crescita del fatturato in Francia del 3% (del 6% nel solo quarto trimestre) a 4,9 miliardi e dell’Ebitda del 5,5% a 1,9 miliardi. Il fatturato complessivo (compresa l’Italia) supera i 5 miliardi, a 5,33. Oltralpe il gruppo fondato da Xavier Niel, che detiene ancora il 71% delle azioni, ha ormai quasi 20 milioni di abbonati ed è il primo operatore in assoluto per quanto riguarda la fibra ottica, con quasi 14 milioni di utenze (in aumento del 45% rispetto al 2018). Per il mobile, sono stati quasi 400.000 i nuovi contratti 4G nell’anno solare.

Particolarmente positiva, come evidenzia lo stesso comunicato di Iliad, la performance in Italia, unico Paese fuori dalla Francia dove il gruppo è presente: nel corso del 2019, i clienti italiani sono aumentati di altri 2,4 milioni, con 740.000 clienti solo nell’ultimo trimestre del 2019. I ricavi totali ottenuti nel nostro Paese sono invece di 427 milioni di euro (dai 125 del 2018, iniziati però a metà anno). A margine Iliad fa notare di aver garantito 10GB di chiamate internazionali per iliad Voce in occasione dell’emergenza Coronavirus. Per il 2020 è previsto il proseguimento dell’ambizioso piano Odyssée 2024, che prevede l’assalto al 5G e il proseguimento della partnership già avviata, per la rete in Francia e in Italia, con Cellnex, la società spagnola delle torri presieduta da Franco Bernabé.

“Siamo impegnati in prima linea di fronte al Coronavirus – ha tenuto a dire il dg Thomas Reynaud nella nota diffusa alla stampa -: la nostra priorità è garantire la sicurezza e la salute dei nostri 11.000 collaboratori e allo stesso tempo portare avanti la nostra missione di operatori telefonici in un momento delicato, in cui le persone hanno bisogno che la rete funzioni per informarsi, contattare i loro cari e lavorare dalle loro abitazioni”. Persino la Borsa di Parigi, in giorni piuttosto difficili sui mercati, ha premiato i risultati di Iliad, che a metà mattinata svetta in testa all’indice SBF 120 guadagnando il 17%.