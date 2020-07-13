Condividi

Enea: Summer School in Efficienza Energetica, iscrizioni al via

Il corso riguarda la riqualificazione energetica nel settore degli edifici residenziali, è gratuito e si svolgerà online al 7 al 18 settembre 2020 – Per fare domanda c’è tempo fino al 16 luglio

Enea lancia l’ottava edizione della Summer School in Efficienza Energetica. L’iniziativa rientra nella campagna nazionale “Italia in classe A” promossa dal ministero dello Sviluppo Economico ed è realizzata in collaborazione con Isnova, Logical Soft, AllPlan, TeamSystem, Harley&Dikkinson e CondoFacile.

All’edizione 2020 potranno partecipare al massimo 150 persone. Come requisito, è richiesto aver conseguito una laurea magistrale in Ingegneria o Architettura. L’obiettivo della scuola è formare professionisti in grado di promuovere “la realizzazione degli interventi di riqualificazione energetica nel settore degli edifici residenziali e contribuire alla lotta alla povertà energetica”, si legge in una nota di Enea.

Il corso è gratuito e si svolgerà online al 7 al 18 settembre 2020, per una durata complessiva di 30 ore. Le lezioni saranno tenute da esperti e rappresentanti di aziende del settore. Ci sarà poi un Hackathon di 72 ore durante il quale gli allievi, divisi in gruppi di lavoro, si sfideranno sulla progettazione BIM oriented della riqualificazione energetica di un edificio residenziale.

“La docenza del corso sarà affidata a esperti e ricercatori con una lunga esperienza nel settore dell’efficienza energetica e della formazione, affiancati da professionisti che già operano sul mercato e da rappresentanti delle aziende partner dell’iniziativa”, assicura Enea.

Per fare domanda di ammissione occorre compilate un modulo disponibile sul sito www.isnova.net e inviarlo entro la mezzanotte del 16 luglio. Cinque giorni dopo saranno pubblicati l’elenco degli ammessi al corso e il programma didattico.

