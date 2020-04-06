Condividi

Docenti: corso gratuito per lezioni a distanza da WeSchool-Unicredit

il corso gratuito di WeSchool è sviluppato insieme a Unicredit, Fondazione Snam e Fondazione Golinelli – Lo scopo è quello di aiutare i docenti impegnati nell’insegnamento a distanza

Si chiama Docenti Digitali (a distanza) il corso gratuito di WeSchool sviluppato insieme a Unicredit, Fondazione Snam e Fondazione Golinelli. Lo scopo è quello di dare una mano ai migliaia di docenti che in questi giorni stanno cercando di insegnare ai loro studenti utilizzando le opportunità concesse dal digitale, nonostante le restrizioni imposte dal Governo a causa della pandemia di coronavirus che sta affliggendo tutto il mondo. Le scuole sono chiuse dallo scorso 5 marzo e appare sempre più probabile che la riapertura continuerà a slittare. Per questo motivo gli insegnanti stanno cercando di organizzarsi per far proseguire l’apprendimento dei loro studenti.

Il corso di WeSchool è composto da video-lezioni, guide e tutorial pratici sull’organizzazione dell’attività didattica e fornisce anche indicazioni sulle app Prezi, Canva, Powton, Zoom, ecc,) e i software gratuiti migliori per creare lezioni.

Docenti Digitali (a distanza) raggiungerà 5000 docenti italiani con l’obiettivo di fornire in tempi rapidi tutti gli strumenti necessari per proseguire le normali attività didattiche nel rispetto delle indicazioni fornite dal MIUR e di proporre nuove metodologie e buone pratiche che potranno essere sfruttate con profitto sia in questa fase critica, sia quando si tornerà in aula”, spiega WeSchool in una nota. Il corso permetterà inoltre agli insegnanti di acquisire una conoscenza di base su alcune delle principali metodologie didattiche non tradizionali per la scuola secondaria, come l’Inquiry Based Learning (o Apprendimento basato sull’Indagine) e l’autovalutazione.

Le “lezioni” dureranno 4 settimane e alla fine sarà effettuata una valutazione delle competenze acquisite, i cui risultati saranno resi pubblici.

