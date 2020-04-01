Condividi

Cuneo fiscale: via libera al taglio, ecco come funziona

Dal primo luglio scatta il bonus da 100 euro al mese in busta paga per i redditi da lavoro dipendente fino a 28mila euro – Oltre questa soglia, arriva una detrazione fiscale decrescente fino a 40mila euro di reddito

La Camera ha dato il via libera definitivo al taglio del cuneo fiscale, ovvero la riduzione delle tasse sugli stipendi dei lavoratori dipendenti. L’approvazione finale è arrivata con 254 voti a favore, nessun voto contrario e 131 astenuti.

In sostanza, si tratta di una riduzione Irpef che spetta ai titolari di redditi da lavoro dipendente pubblico o privato, con esclusione delle pensioni, e ai titolari di specifiche categorie di redditi assimilati a quelli di lavoro dipendente.

Il beneficio è pari a 100 euro al mese in più in busta paga per i redditi tra 8.174 e 28.000 euro lordi annui. Oltre questa soglia diventa una detrazione fiscale che decresce linearmente fino ad azzerarsi al raggiungimento di un livello di reddito pari a 40.000 euro.

Per ora, la detrazione fiscale ha carattere temporaneo, in quanto si applica limitatamente alle prestazioni rese nel semestre che va dal primo luglio al 31 dicembre 2020, in vista di una revisione strutturale del sistema delle detrazioni.

Il trattamento integrativo viene determinato in funzione dei giorni di lavoro, con riferimento alle prestazioni rese in questo secondo semestre.

Il decreto convertito a Montecitorio attua una norma contenuta nella Legge di Bilancio, che per la riduzione del cuneo fiscale ha stanziato 3 miliardi a valere sul 2020 e 5 miliardi sul 2021. La cifra massima che si può incassare è quindi pari a 600 euro nel 2020 e 1.200 euro nel 2021.

Il nuovo bonus non si somma agli 80 euro concessi dal governo Renzi (che di fatto vengono aboliti a partire da luglio), ma rafforza quell’intervento e lo estende a una platea decisamente più ampia (da 11,7 a 16 milioni di lavoratori).

Introdotto, infine, il raddoppio da 4 a 8 delle rate in caso di restituzione sia per il bonus che per la detrazione, mentre resta confermata la soglia dei 60 euro al di sopra della quale si potrà chiedere la rateizzazione.

