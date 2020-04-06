Condividi

Covid19, Eurizon: 100mila euro a 2 Ospedali lombardi

La società di gestione del risparmio del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo ha inviato un contributo al Fatebenefratelli Sacco di Milano e al Papa Giovanni XXII di Bergamo

Eurizon ha donato in tutto 100mila euro agli ospedali Fatebenefratelli Sacco di Milano e Papa Giovanni XXII di Bergamo. Il contributo “servirà a sostenere due fra le numerose strutture maggiormente esposte nella gestione dei pazienti affetti da Covid-19”, si legge in una nota della società di gestione del risparmio del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo.

Eurizon è stata la prima Sgr a lanciare in Italia un sistema di fondi etici nel 1996. Da allora, ogni anno devolve parte delle commissioni di gestione percepite dai 3 fondi etici a favore di iniziative e progetti di carattere umanitario. La donazione ai due ospedali lombardi è un anticipo di quel contributo annuale.

“Abbiamo voluto intervenire in tempi rapidi – spiega Saverio Perissinotto, amministratore delegato di Eurizon – anticipando l’assegnazione del contributo previsto per il 2020, con l’obiettivo di dare immediato supporto per l’acquisto di apparecchiature necessarie in due fra le aree maggiormente esposte a questa pandemia. Il nostro Paese sta dando prova di grande forza e coesione di fronte a questa emergenza, ma in un contesto globalizzato come quello attuale è quanto mai necessaria un’azione coordinata e tempestiva”.

