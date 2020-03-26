Coronavirus, taxi gratis per medici e infermieri

Circa 300 tassisti di Milano e Roma si sono offerti volontari per il trasporto gratuito di medici e infermieri in questi giorni di assoluta emergenza sanitaria con un’iniziativa non per caso denominata “Eroi”

Denominata “Eroi”, l’iniziativa offre al personale sanitario corse taxi gratuite da e per le strutture ospedaliere. Per usufruire del servizio, il personale sanitario, dopo aver creato il proprio account sull’app di FREE NOW, potrà selezionare l’opzione “EROI” per richiedere il proprio taxi sul momento. Una volta a bordo, verrà semplicemente richiesto di esibire il tesserino del proprio ordine o qualsiasi documento atto a comprovare la qualifica di medico/infermiere.

A fine corsa, nessun importo verrà addebitato al cliente, così come nessuna commissione verrà applicata nei confronti del tassista. Grazie al supporto Q8, inoltre, i tassisti volontari riceveranno un contributo in Q8TicketFuel, i buoni carburante digitali di Q8, per ogni corsa effettuata e dedicata agli “EROI”. “Siamo orgogliosi di sostenere questa iniziativa di FREE NOW e di dare così il nostro contributo in favore del personale sanitario, in prima linea in questa emergenza.”, commenta Giuseppe Zappalà, AD di Kuwait Petroleum Italia.

“Ringraziamo ed esprimiamo il nostro più sincero apprezzamento per la solidarietà dimostrata dai tassisti che, in questa situazione di difficoltà collettiva, si mettono a disposizione della comunità dando il loro prezioso contributo, anche in un momento in cui i loro guadagni stanno subendo delle notevoli flessioni”, afferma Ottavia Marotta, Public Affairs Manager di FREE NOW Italia.

Il servizio “EROI” parte da Milano e Roma e potrebbe essere successivamente esteso anche ad altre città in cui FREE NOW è presente.