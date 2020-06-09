Consumi: il virus abbatte la spesa delle famiglie

Secondo l’Istat, nel primo trimestre la spesa si è ridotta del 4%, ma la caduta è tre volte più grave se si escludono le spese per la casa e per il cibo

La pandemia di coronavirus colpisce anche i consumi. Secondo i dati pubblicati dall’Istat il 9 giugno, nel primo trimestre la spesa delle famiglie italiane si è ridotta del 4% rispetto allo stesso periodo dell’anno scorso. E il dato è destinato a essere ancora più grave nel secondo quarto dell’anno, ben più colpito dalle misure restrittive anti-contagio rispetto al periodo gennaio-marzo.

D’altra parte, se si escludono le spese per la casa e per l’acquisto di cibo e bevande, la caduta nel primo trimestre è tre volte più grave. “La marcata riduzione dell’offerta e della domanda commerciale al dettaglio – si legge nel rapporto Istat – ha determinato una flessione delle spese diverse da quelle per prodotti alimentari e per l’abitazione di oltre il 12% rispetto al primo trimestre 2019”.

Per quanto riguarda la progressione storica, nel 2019 la spesa media mensile delle famiglie si è attestata a 2.560 euro, “sostanzialmente invariata” rispetto al 2018 (-0,4%), ma “ancora lontana dai livelli del 2011 (2.640 euro mensili), cui avevano fatto seguito due anni di forte contrazione non recuperata negli anni successivi”.

L’Istat precisa inoltre che il 19,7% delle famiglie residenti in abitazioni di proprietà paga un mutuo (in tutto, circa 3,7 milioni di famiglie). “Dal punto di vista economico e contabile – prosegue il rapporto – questa voce di bilancio è un investimento e non rientra quindi nel computo della spesa per consumi. Ciononostante, per le famiglie che lo sostengono rappresenta – scrive l’Istituto – un esborso consistente e pari, in media, a 545 euro mensili”.

Infine, il 18,4% delle famiglie paga un affitto per l’abitazione in cui vive e in questo caso “la spesa media è di 412 euro mensili a livello nazionale – conclude l’Istat – più alta nel Centro (469 euro) e nel Nord (457 euro nel Nord-ovest e 435 euro nel Nord-est) rispetto a Sud (310 euro) e Isole (293 euro)”.