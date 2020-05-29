Condividi

Cassa integrazione: dal 18 giugno la procedura veloce

L’Inps di anticiperà il 40% delle ore autorizzate entro 15 giorni dall’arrivo della domanda – Tempi più rapidi anche sul versante delle richieste

Novità in arrivo per la cassa integrazione: dal 18 giugno, su tutte le forme previste per questo ammortizzatore sociale, scatta la procedura accelerata. È una modalità di erogazione prevista dal decreto Rilancio, che consente all’Inps di anticipare il 40% delle ore autorizzate entro 15 giorni dall’arrivo della domanda del datore di lavoro.

Tempi più rapidi anche sul versante delle richieste, che dovranno essere presentate entro il 15esimo giorno dall’inizio del periodo di sospensione o riduzione dell’attività lavorativa, insieme ai dati essenziali per il calcolo e l’erogazione dell’anticipazione della prestazione.

Sempre con lo scopo di velocizzare le erogazioni, per attivare la cassa integrazione in deroga non ci sarà più bisogno di dialogare anche con le Regioni, perché i datori di lavoro avranno l’Inps come unico interlocutore.

Per quanto riguarda la durata della cassa integrazione, via libera a una nuova proroga di 5 settimane, utilizzabili entro il 31 agosto e solo a patto di aver usato per intero il primo periodo di 9 settimane. Non è finita: dal primo settembre al 31 ottobre, infatti, sarà possibile chiedere altre 4 settimane, ma sarà necessaria una nuova procedura.

Solo nei settori di turismo, fiere, congressi, parchi divertimento, spettacoli dal vivo e sale cinematografiche, i datori di lavoro potranno usare le ulteriori 9 settimane anche in continuità entro il 31 ottobre, sempre a condizione di aver già utilizzato il primo periodo di 9 settimane.

Facciamo di nuovo un passo indietro. Le 5 settimani fruibili entro il 31 agosto saranno autorizzate direttamente dall’Inps, ma le richieste potranno essere inviate solo a partire dal 18 giugno.

I datori di lavoro che si avvalgono del pagamento diretto da parte dell’Inps devono trasmettere le domande entro 15 giorni dall’inizio del periodo di sospensione o riduzione dell’attività lavorativa.

Per la Cigo e l’assegno ordinario con anticipo da parte del datore di lavoro, invece, la domanda deve essere presentata entro la fine del mese successivo a quello in cui il lavoro si è interrotto o è stato ridotto.

