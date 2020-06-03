Condividi

Caio torna in pista con Gimme5, la App dei piccoli investimenti

La piattaforma permette d’investire via smartphone, anche piccole somme, in un fondo comune d’investimento – Caio: “Potenzialità di sviluppo sia nel segmento retail che wholesale”

Francesco Caio, presidente di Saipem, diventa anche senior advisor di Gimme5, piattaforma digitale per la gestione del risparmio che permette d’investire via app, anche piccole somme, in un fondo comune d’investimento.

Nata nel 2013 su iniziativa di AcomeA SGR, Gimme5 ha un ritmo di crescita annua pari a circa il 40% e finora ha raccolto oltre 60 milioni di euro da circa 40mila risparmiatori. Ogni utente può impostare da uno a cinque obiettivi di risparmio (un viaggio, la casa nuova, l’università dei figli o altro) e condividerli con amici e parenti. Oltre un quarto dei clienti di Gmme5 è concentrato in Lombardia (26%); seguono Emilia Romagna (15%), Lazio (9%), Piemonte e Veneto (8%). L’età media è degli utenti è di 36 anni e il 77% è under 45, mentre le donne rappresentano il 23%.

“Il risparmio gestito e, più in generale, tutti i servizi finanziari si trovano ad un punto di svolta – commenta Giordano Martinelli, socio fondatore di Gimme5 e vicepresidente di AcomeA– i clienti sono alla ricerca di prodotti semplici, accessibili in ogni momento con esperienze d’uso innovative, mentre gli intermediari hanno accelerato il proprio processo di innovazione per garantire la fruizione digitale di servizi a valore aggiunto. Gimme5 si pone alla frontiera, anche europea, di tale mutamento e siamo certi che Francesco potrà offrire un importante contributo ai nostri progetti di sviluppo”.

Secondo Caio, “la digitalizzazione dei servizi finanziari è in forte accelerazione ed è diventata elemento centrale di ogni offerta competitiva. In questo contesto sono rimasto molto colpito dalle potenzialità di sviluppo di Gimme5, sia nel segmento retail che wholesale”.

Francesco Caio è un manager più che blasonato dopo aver guidato, in qualità di Ceo, gruppi come Omnitel (oggi Vodafone Italia) Olivetti, Merloni Eldo, Cable & Wireless, Avio, per finire con Poste Italiane. E’ stato consigliere del governo inglese e di quello italiano su innovazione digitale e banda larga. Attualmente è presidente di Saipem dal 2018.

