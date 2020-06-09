Condividi

Borse in rosso, Milano cade zavorrata dalle banche

Dopo il rally di inizio giugno le prese di beneficio colpiscono tutti i listini europei – Milano perde oltre il 2%, pesano i big bancari – Male anche l’auto

Banche e auto mandano in rosso le Borse europee. Dopo il rally della scorsa settimana e i primi segni di incertezza mostrati lunedì i listini del vecchio continente viaggiano in forte ribasso. In attesa della Fed, “le speranze di una ripresa dell’economia a livello globale continuano a sostenere il sentiment sui mercati – commenta Reuters – ma i livelli raggiunti dagli indici azionari suggeriscono una pausa di riflessione e una rotazione settoriale”.

“Una pausa di riflessione” che sta costando cara a tutti i listini: Madrid (-2,48%), Parigi (-2,05%), Francoforte (-2,29%), Londra (-1,9%). Piazza Affari è tra le peggiori. Alle 11.05 Milano segna -2,37% e scende di nuovo sotto quota 20mila punti attestandosi a 19.751. 

A pesare sono soprattutto le banche: maglia nera per Mediobanca, che dopo gli acquisti derivanti dalle mosse di Leonardo Del Vecchio – che ha chiesto l’ok per salire al 20% del capitale – cede oggi il 5,38%. Pesanti anche le due big del settore: Unicredit -4,92%, Intesa -4,88%. Male anche Banca Mediolanum (-5%) e Ubi Banca (-4,9%). 

Ingenti le perdite delle principali banche europee, da SocGen (-5,2%) a Caixa (-5,3%) e Bank of Ireland (-7,4%). 

Tornando a Milano, gira in rosso anche Cnh (-0,9%) che nei primi minuti di contrattazione era arrivata a guadagnare oltre il 9% trainata dal debutto record di Nikola a Wall Street di cui Iveco possiede il 7,11% del capitale. In profondo rosso Fca (-4,34%), in linea con l’andamento di Peugeot a Parigi (-5,34%).

Sul fronte dei rialzi, recupera Diasorin (+3,82%), maglia rosa del Ftse Mib. Bene anche Amplifon (+1,59%), Ferrari (+1%) e Recordati (+0,5%). 
Passando all’obbligazionario, viaggia in salita lo spread. Il differenziale tra Btp e Bund a metà mattinata si attesta a 175 punti base, mentre il rendimento del BTp decennale cresce all’1,46%, dall’1,44% del finale della vigilia.

